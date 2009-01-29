Surface To Air Missiles | Terror in the Sky.

arsalanaslam123 said: as i mentioned above and also in some previous post on different threads, the missile air defence system of Pakistan have the least potential.



we compete in every other field of military.



our army is strong with good guns, fine artillery and excellent tanks.



the navy is improving and doing good with procurement of F22 frigates, missile boats and high tech Subs



the air-force also seems fine with Mirage ROSE, up-comming JF17z and Highly capable FC20z and the F16 both MLU and Block 52



but



in SAMZ



we dont have anything.

the anza are only low point low altitude defence equipment, they are good rather excellent against the Helis but useless against fighter aircraft.



cortals are also very old



we have been listening to SPADA and FT2000 system since 2003/2005 but still they are no where.



so what do you think where are we going with all this, what should be done and what are the possible options Click to expand...

I would always prefer and support fighter aircrafts themselves than to go for high ticket multi-million dollar SAM deals, if you have budgetary constraints.If there is no financial crisis, we may even go for a star wars program but its not the case. A SAM unit is only defensive asset whereas a fighter jet is both offensive and defensive asset. A dual-use asset is preferable. SAMs cant be used for power projection purposes.Till now from all wars of the modern world since WW2, ground air defences alone or with a weak air force have never stopped the aggression. Even look at Middle East wars. Israel had a strong Air Force and Arabs had an array of various SAM systems but to no avail. Egyptians had some success in 1973 war initial days with SA-6 but as Egyptian army moved out of the SAM umbrella, they had to face serious air attacks. Then see what happened to Syrian SAMs in 1982 Bekaa Valley Conflict.The fate of Iraqi "Integrated Air Defence System" was no different. An attack on C4I shall render all integration useless. Take the case of Libya, in Operation Grand Canyon, US used air power to crush libyan air defences including long range SA-5 Gammon SAMs.This is because the whole EW is geared towards defeating SAMs and their associated radars. Therefore a great care and planning is required before a decision is made to induct a SAM system.While this does not mean that we dont induct SAM systems but it does imply that SAMs can't be effective on its own without a strong air force and PAF SPADA and PA RBS-23 shall be steps in right direction if they can be guided and controlled by AESA radars. If non-AESA, then they would need to work in conjunction with fighters.First line of defence be the fighters and any intruders who escape the first line and try to approach a vital target be taken out by SAMs.Now the MLU of F-16As, new F-16Cs, Pak-China collaboration on JF-17 and FC-20 shall require huge resouces over coming years and I dont think there would be a budgetary space for a costly SAM system.