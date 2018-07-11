Sureshot Armament Group HK417/MR308/MR762 M-LOK Handguards

Sureshot Armament Group has released a couple of M-LOK handguards designed for the Heckler & Koch HK417/MR308/MR762 rifles. These rifles originally come with Picatinny rails or HKey accessory mounting system or combination of both. Let’s take a look at the features and specs of these new SAG handguards. The Sureshot Armament Group’s HK417/MR308/MR762 handguards are available in two length options: 9.5″ (241mm) and 15.5″ (394mm). The handguards are CNC machined out of 6061-T6 aluminum extrusions and feature anodized finish. Each of the versions is available either in black or FDE color options. The prices of these Sureshot Armament Group handguards vary from €353 to €410 (about $415 to $482) depending on the length and the color choice. These are the prices for the European customers. For US orders the prices will be decreased by 21%. That’s the amount of value added tax which is subtracted from the price for non-EU orders. You may think why are they designing aftermarket parts for such a rare weapon? But it was not surprising to me when I learned about this product. Having a chance to visit the SAG premises and knowing the key people of the company, I can assure you that these guys can see even the non-obvious demand and evaluate the size of the market correctly. Images from www.sureshot-armament.com Hrachya H Being a lifelong firearms enthusiast, Hrachya always enjoys studying design, technology and history of guns and ammunition. His knowledge of Russian allows him to translate and make Russian/Soviet/Combloc small arms related information available for the English speaking audience. Hrachya also writes for SilahReport.com Should you need to contact him, feel free to shoot him a message at Hrachya@staff.thefirearmblog.com https://www.thefirearmblog.com/blog/2018/07/10/sureshot-armament-group-hk417-mr308-m-lok-handguards/