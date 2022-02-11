Surat to get India’s 1st bullet train station, Union minister tweets 1st look The bullet train station will be the first one built along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, will be the country's first bullet train route.

Surat is set to have its own swanky bullet train station. Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh on Thursday tweeted a graphical illustration of the railway station that is scheduled to be completed by December 2024.The bullet train station will be the first one built along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, will be the country's first bullet train route.The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) has taken the responsibility for constructing the project.“For Surat station, the construction has started on Chainage 264. At the same time, construction work of pile, pile cap and pillar between Chainage 358 to 360 is in progress in Bharuch district,” the high speed rail project official had told Hindustan Times last week.Of the 508.17-kilometre Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, 155.76 km is in Maharashtra, 384.04 km in Gujarat and 4.3 km in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.Apart from Surat, work on three more stations-Vapi, Bilimora and Bharuch have been accelerated and all four stations will be ready by December 2024.The bulletin train project will also have stations at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisor, Vadodra Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.The cost of the project is estimated to be more than ₹1 lakh crore of which ₹88,000 crore will be funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).