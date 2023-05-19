What's new

Surat man booked for raping girlfriend, inserting chilli powder in her private parts

iamnobody

iamnobody

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2023
966
-9
797
Country
India
Location
India
A man in Surat was booked for allegedly raping and physically assaulting a woman with whom he was having an affair. The survivor had to be admitted to hospital as the accused had stuffed chillies in her private parts.

The accused, identified as Nikunj Kumar Amrit Bhai Patel, hid the fact that he was married and that his wife was living separately in another village. He lured the woman into a relationship, which continued for a while until she learned about his truth.

When the girlfriend got to know about his marital status, the couple got into a fight and the woman decided to distance herself from Patel, as per the police.

Loading…

www.indiatoday.in


Modi ji, bhakts and Godi Media say
that Gujarat is the most progressive state in India.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

D
Indian-origin man found guilty of drugging, raping 5 Korean women in Australia
2
Replies
15
Views
566
TopGun786
TopGun786
GamoAccu
Indian man accused of drugging, filming his sexual assaults of Korean women
2 3 4 5
Replies
71
Views
2K
Novus ordu seclorum
N
Zornix
Dalit woman gang-raped by priest, aides in Rajasthan
Replies
1
Views
485
baajey
baajey
hatehs
‘I Have A Lot Of Strength In Me:’ Muzaffarnagar Gang-Rape Survivor's 10-Year-Haul For Justice Ends, 2 Convicted
Replies
0
Views
184
hatehs
hatehs
Dalit
  • Locked
The Not-So-Hidden Crime: India’s Rape Crisis
Replies
0
Views
383
Dalit
Dalit

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom