A man in Surat was booked for allegedly raping and physically assaulting a woman with whom he was having an affair. The survivor had to be admitted to hospital as the accused had stuffed chillies in her private parts.
The accused, identified as Nikunj Kumar Amrit Bhai Patel, hid the fact that he was married and that his wife was living separately in another village. He lured the woman into a relationship, which continued for a while until she learned about his truth.
When the girlfriend got to know about his marital status, the couple got into a fight and the woman decided to distance herself from Patel, as per the police.
Modi ji, bhakts and Godi Media say
that Gujarat is the most progressive state in India.
Surat man booked for raping girlfriend, inserting chilli powder in her private parts
The accused, who was already married, had begun a romantic relationship with the woman under false pretense. When she got to know about his marital status, the couple got into a fight.
