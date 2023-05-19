What's new

Surat man booked for inserting chilli powder in gf's private parts & raping her

iamnobody

iamnobody

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2023
969
-9
801
Country
India
Location
India
A man in Surat was booked for allegedly raping and physically assaulting a woman with whom he was having an affair. The survivor had to be admitted to hospital as the accused had stuffed chillies in her private parts.

The accused, identified as Nikunj Kumar Amrit Bhai Patel, hid the fact that he was married and that his wife was living separately in another village. He lured the woman into a relationship, which continued for a while until she learned about his truth.

When the girlfriend got to know about his marital status, the couple got into a fight and the woman decided to distance herself from Patel, as per the police.

www.indiatoday.in

Surat man booked for raping girlfriend, inserting chilli powder in her private parts

The accused, who was already married, had begun a romantic relationship with the woman under false pretense. When she got to know about his marital status, the couple got into a fight.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in


Modi ji, bhakts and Godi Media say
that Gujarat is the most progressive state in India.

@-=virus=- @Paitoo @Joe Shearer
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
12,265
19
14,106
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
iamnobody said:
A man in Surat was booked for allegedly raping and physically assaulting a woman with whom he was having an affair. The survivor had to be admitted to hospital as the accused had stuffed chillies in her private parts.

The accused, identified as Nikunj Kumar Amrit Bhai Patel, hid the fact that he was married and that his wife was living separately in another village. He lured the woman into a relationship, which continued for a while until she learned about his truth.

When the girlfriend got to know about his marital status, the couple got into a fight and the woman decided to distance herself from Patel, as per the police.

www.indiatoday.in

Surat man booked for raping girlfriend, inserting chilli powder in her private parts

The accused, who was already married, had begun a romantic relationship with the woman under false pretense. When she got to know about his marital status, the couple got into a fight.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in


Modi ji, bhakts and Godi Media say
that Gujarat is the most progressive state in India.

@-=virus=- @Paitoo @Joe Shearer
Click to expand...
It's an Indian matter, so I am not fit to comment.
One thing I don't get, and it's a general issue with man. If a man is willing to have sx with a woman out of wedlock, why simply not to visit a slut? Why a long tedious nerve wracking affair?
 
iamnobody

iamnobody

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2023
969
-9
801
Country
India
Location
India
fitpOsitive said:
If a man is willing to have sx with a woman out of wedlock, why simply not to visit a slut? Why a long tedious nerve wracking affair?
Click to expand...
Many men don't have the courage to visit a prostitute. An older married man guy(his wife lost interest in s#x) I know asked me to arrange an escort for him. I gave him her number but he did not even have the courage to speak to her.

You are a virgin so you would understand what I am tryin to say
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
12,265
19
14,106
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
iamnobody said:
Many men don't have the courage to visit a prostitute. An older married man guy(his wife lost interest in s#x) I know asked me to arrange an escort for him. I gave him her number but he did not even have the courage to speak to her.

You are a virgin so you would understand what I am tryin to say
Click to expand...
I mean here she is, go buy the v. What a looser.
But I simply don't get the mentality behind rape and affair. I mean if you like her, marry her. If not, then simply walk away...
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
28,035
2
24,479
Country
India
Location
India
What was the need to be cruel ? Beating her, then raping her and then stuffing chillies into the place when he had sex ? Why does cruelty come naturally to so many in India ?

Secondly, he hadn't told her that he was married but since he is not a Muslim I take it he won't face charges of Love Dharam Yuddh.
 
iamnobody

iamnobody

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2023
969
-9
801
Country
India
Location
India
fitpOsitive said:
I mean here she is, go buy the v. What a looser.
But I simply don't get the mentality behind rape and affair. I mean if you like her, marry her. If not, then simply walk away...
Click to expand...
Cheap thrills my friend.

Tupac to Biggie B : You claim to be a player. But I f--ked your wife

jamahir said:
What was the need to be cruel ? Beating her, then raping her and then stuffing chillies into the place when he had sex ? Why does cruelty come naturally to so many in India ?

Secondly, he hadn't told her that he was married but since he is not a Muslim I take it he won't face charges of Love Dharam Yuddh.
Click to expand...
Gujaratis are like that only. Bagal mein churi muh mein Ram Ram
 
Paitoo

Paitoo

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2021
1,831
5
3,610
Country
India
Location
India
iamnobody said:
A man in Surat was booked for allegedly raping and physically assaulting a woman with whom he was having an affair. The survivor had to be admitted to hospital as the accused had stuffed chillies in her private parts.

The accused, identified as Nikunj Kumar Amrit Bhai Patel, hid the fact that he was married and that his wife was living separately in another village. He lured the woman into a relationship, which continued for a while until she learned about his truth.

When the girlfriend got to know about his marital status, the couple got into a fight and the woman decided to distance herself from Patel, as per the police.

www.indiatoday.in

Surat man booked for raping girlfriend, inserting chilli powder in her private parts

The accused, who was already married, had begun a romantic relationship with the woman under false pretense. When she got to know about his marital status, the couple got into a fight.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in


Modi ji, bhakts and Godi Media say
that Gujarat is the most progressive state in India.

@-=virus=- @Paitoo @Joe Shearer
Click to expand...
Yeh Crime Patrol ka internet forum ban gaya hai kya?
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
6,254
-36
4,362
Country
India
Location
India
fitpOsitive said:
I simply don't get the mentality behind rape and affair. I mean if you like her, marry her. If not, then simply walk away...
Click to expand...
Na, sometimes you just want to have a bit of fun without things going super srs. I don't get this desi mentality.. either you have an understanding that you're both exclusive and may have plans for the future.. or you just fool around a bit without any jealousy, give them their space and not poke and prod too much into their life like a total creep. Maybe she has other boyfriends and friends with benefits.. who the hell cares, not my business.

There's also a flip side to this, women who pretend to be all cool and casual, its all good.. but then they go all possessive and loco on you.. some bitches be crazy.

This obviously was a most heinous crime of the worst kind, an outlier.
 
iamnobody

iamnobody

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2023
969
-9
801
Country
India
Location
India
jamahir said:
I don't think that all Gujaratis are like this or this is not happening beyond Gujarat.
Click to expand...
Move to Gujarat and then tell me that.

My Marathi Brahman friend who is a vegetarian got transferred to Ahmedabad, the local gujjus made him feel like an untouchable. He quit his job and came back.

You have a Muslim name so you will be forced to live in a Muslim ghetto. So maybe you won't have to deal with Gujarati Vegetarian terrorists
 
Paitoo

Paitoo

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2021
1,831
5
3,610
Country
India
Location
India
iamnobody said:
My Marathi Brahman friend who is a vegetarian got transferred to Ahmedabad, the local gujjus made him feel like an untouchable. He quit his job and came back.
Click to expand...
There are plenty of Maharashtrians in Gujarat. Your friend must be generally annoying.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

D
Indian-origin man found guilty of drugging, raping 5 Korean women in Australia
2
Replies
15
Views
569
TopGun786
TopGun786
GamoAccu
Indian man accused of drugging, filming his sexual assaults of Korean women
2 3 4 5
Replies
71
Views
2K
Novus ordu seclorum
N
hatehs
‘I Have A Lot Of Strength In Me:’ Muzaffarnagar Gang-Rape Survivor's 10-Year-Haul For Justice Ends, 2 Convicted
Replies
0
Views
184
hatehs
hatehs
Vanguard One
Indian-Origin Man Drugged, Raped 5 Korean Women In Australia: Report
Replies
5
Views
320
Ghareeb_Da_Baal
Ghareeb_Da_Baal
Vanguard One
Girl, 3, Raped, Killed By Man In Relationship With Her Grandmother: Cops
Replies
0
Views
638
Vanguard One
Vanguard One

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom