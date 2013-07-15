What's new

Suprising Pakistan. Are Things Really Changing?

Is the analysis provided by this article accurate? And to what degree?

link: globalpublicsquare.blogs.cnn.com/2013/07/13/surprising-pakistan/

Surprising Pakistan

By Global Public Square staff

Many of the countries we were so hopeful about only a couple of years ago are in turmoil. Egypt's stability is precarious. Turkey has been rocked by protests. The BRIC nations are sagging economically. On the other hand, there is one place, once described as the world's most dangerous country, thats offering up a pleasant surprise: Pakistan. Yes, it's full of Islamic radicals, nuclear weapons, ambitious generals, and corrupt politicians. But things are changing.
Pakistan has just accomplished a first in its history: an elected government completed its five-year term, giving way to a new set of democratically elected leaders. This was never allowed to happen before. Every prior civilian government in Pakistan had been deposed by a military coup. You see, Pakistan's military is the world's seventh largest, and has ruled the country for almost half its existence.

The elections are even more exceptional when you consider the conditions. The Pakistani Taliban had declared war against democracy, targeting three major political parties for elimination. As a result, the campaign period turned out to be the bloodiest in Pakistan's history. At least 80 people were killed and 400 injured in dozens of attacks. Would you go to the polling booth in these conditions? And yet, voter turnout topped 55 percent  nearly the same as the last U.S. presidential election! In part, this is because Pakistan's demographics are vibrant. A third of the electorate is under the age of 30. These are voters who are not burdened by the memories and missteps of the past. Instead they're optimistic and forward-looking about their country.
Pakistan's economy remains in critical condition. Foreign investment is drying up, deficits crippling its government. But the new prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, has announced a series of measures to run state-owned companies more efficiently, to get the country's fiscal house in order, and to open up the economy. Most tantalizing is the prospect of better economic relations with India, which Sharif has been hinting at. Pakistan would get a huge boost if the government would remove barriers and burdens that are a product of old animosities rather than any sensible economic thinking.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera this week leaked an astounding report on Pakistan. The Supreme Court investigated how on earth Osama bin Laden managed to live there for so long, undetected. The report reveals a completely inept police and military. And, it hints that certain elements within the Pakistani establishment may have known about bin Laden. It said: connivance, collaboration, and cooperation cannot be entirely discounted.

The message should be clear. Pakistan's main enemies are not the ones its military would have you believe: India, Afghanistan, or the United States. The real enemies lie within: extremism, military dictatorship, weak institutions, and corruption. Islamabad now has a mandate  and the time  to fight those enemies. Pakistan is still a dangerous country, but for once there are hopeful signs from there as well.

Post by:
CNN's Jason Miks
 
pakistan will only change when

1) judicial system is very strong and independent and insures justice

2) the top pakistani crop is not corrupt and isnt involved in corruption, all corrupt politicans are punished and behind bars

3) there is local body system which is the essence of democracy

4) the politics of pakistan is not on the mercy of feudals

5) the military and agencies are in their limits

6) the law enforcements are performing their jobs and their appoinments are based on merits

7) all provinces have equal share in their development and representation in political system and beaurocracy and its like one province is ruling entire country because it has 60% of pakistani population, and the rest of the provinces are suppressed because of minority
 
darkinsky said:
pakistan will only change when
4) the politics of pakistan is not on the mercy of feudals
Click to expand...

You made excellent points, Sir. I have one question, though, about point 4). It is true that feudals have played, and are playing a major part in Pakistani politics. But don't you think after the advent of PTI, this problem is gradually decreasing?
 
interhacker said:
You made excellent points, Sir. I have one question, though, about point 4). It is true that feudals have played, and are playing a major part in Pakistani politics. But don't you think after the advent of PTI, this problem is gradually decreasing?
Click to expand...

lol PTI is nothing special, it has won seats by the support of feudals

and PTI has said nothing against feudal system
 
darkinsky said:
lol PTI is nothing special, it has won seats by the support of feudals

and PTI has said nothing against feudal system
Click to expand...

haha, all this talk about PTI my friend?

MQM is the only party against feudalism, right?
That's why it constantly forms alliances with feudal parties, right? They made Zardari president after all.
 
Jungibaaz said:
haha, all this talk about PTI my friend?

MQM is the only party against feudalism, right?
That's why it constantly forms alliances with feudal parties, right? They made Zardari president after all.
Click to expand...

having feudals in the party and making alliance with feudals is a completely different thing my dear

you forget that its the feudals you vote into the parliament and give them majority

now coming the MQM, itself MQM is not a feudal party and it appreciates the hardwork of its workers unlike other parties, and it also chooses candidates from its common worker unlike PTI who took 50,000 rupees as a party fund before alloting the NA and PA tickets?

MQM provides tickets for free and not only that, it also funds the election campaign of its workers, feudal oriented parties have no system of appreciating the hard work of its workers and only blesses feudals who can buy tickets worth millions of rupees

now please tell me if you ask them 50,000 for giving tickets how much will they loot before they actually start serving for the public?

this is not the politics on merits also, its a politics about money and PTI has brought no change in the traditional politics of pakistan, its the same faces with the same old rusted system

but i didnt want to bring MQM here because the guy himself brought PTI and i answered him accordingly

do you deny all these charges that despite claiming naya pakistan why PTI fails to criticise feudal system and why anti feudal is not PTI's number one agenda?

its because of feudalism that MQM faced persecution by the state for 15 years

MQM was in alliance with not feudals but musharraf before and it embraced musharraf's system which was about real democracy

MQM did alliance with PPP because it wanted o be in the democratic system as the last one was termed as dictatorship even though it was a better democracy as a whole

since MQM completed its duty to work for democracy or whatever media labelled it but since then MQM has started doing opposition politics and you saw MQM sitting in opposition benches
 
darkinsky said:
having feudals in the party and making alliance with feudals is a completely different thing my dear

you forget that its the feudals you vote into the parliament and give them majority

now coming the MQM, itself MQM is not a feudal party and it appreciates the hardwork of its workers unlike other parties, and it also chooses candidates from its common worker unlike PTI who took 50,000 rupees as a party fund before alloting the NA and PA tickets?

MQM provides tickets for free and not only that, it also funds the election campaign of its workers, feudal oriented parties have no system of appreciating the hard work of its workers and only blesses feudals who can buy tickets worth millions of rupees

now please tell me if you ask them 50,000 for giving tickets how much will they loot before they actually start serving for the public?

this is not the politics on merits also, its a politics about money and PTI has brought no change in the traditional politics of pakistan, its the same faces with the same old rusted system

but i didnt want to bring MQM here because the guy himself brought PTI and i answered him accordingly

do you deny all these charges that despite claiming naya pakistan why PTI fails to criticise feudal system and why anti feudal is not PTI's number one agenda?

its because of feudalism that MQM faced persecution by the state for 15 years

MQM was in alliance with not feudals but musharraf before and it embraced musharraf's system which was about real democracy

MQM did alliance with PPP because it wanted o be in the democratic system as the last one was termed as dictatorship even though it was a better democracy as a whole

since MQM completed its duty to work for democracy or whatever media labelled it but since then MQM has started doing opposition politics and you saw MQM sitting in opposition benches
Click to expand...


MQM generates it's funds through china cutting, bhatta khouri. So how exactly your party is democratic if you are involved in criminal activities?
 
mafiya said:
Yeah majority of target killers, bhutta khors caugh by CID karachi in 2010,11,12 belonged to MQM and Your own Chief admission of china cutters and bhutta khors being in party
Click to expand...

typical PTI jaahil mentality of getting offtopic because of political bias and following no ethcis for the argument at hand just to malign a political party for having personal grudge but then you are from punjab which has big rural area and civilization hasnt reached you maybe and thats why you are unknown to the ethics of the debate at hand

you said something like MQM generates income through extortion and china cutting, is there any proof of that?
 
darkinsky said:
typical PTI jaahil mentality of getting offtopic because of political bias and following no ethcis for the argument at hand just to malign a political party for having personal grudge but then you are from punjab which has big rural area and civilization hasnt reached you maybe and thats why you are unknown to the ethics of the debate at hand

you said something like MQM generates income through extortion and china cutting, is there any proof of that?
Click to expand...

Typical TAAFU licker,,, Na baat karnai ki tameez, Ankhain hain ya tich button jo bar bar any proof any proof ,, koi nai betaa,,, jaahil bar bar ek bat poochtain hai

TAAFU supporters only pretend to be educated, ander say wohi jaahi guwaar, gangster mentality,,, pehlay maaro, phir apni baat manwao
 
mafiya said:
Typical TAAFU licker,,, Na baat karnai ki tameez, Ankhain hain ya tich button jo bar bar any proof any proof ,, koi nai betaa,,, jaahil bar bar ek bat poochtain hai

TAAFU supporters only pretend to be educated, ander say wohi jaahi guwaar, gangster mentality,,, pehlay maaro, phir apni baat manwao
Click to expand...

looks like your skull is filled with cow dung and you are incapable of handling sane and reasonable argument
 
Pakistan has just accomplished a first in its history: an elected government completed its five-year term, giving way to a new set of democratically elected leaders. This was never allowed to happen before. Every prior civilian government in Pakistan had been deposed by a military coup.
Click to expand...

Things are changing for sure - more power to democratic forces in Pakistan :pakistan:
 
darkinsky said:
looks like your skull is filled with cow dung and you are incapable of handling sane and reasonable argument
Click to expand...

:flame: :flame: and replying to a post with abuses,,, shows you are slowing becoming a psycho. How come you are incapable of arguing without profanities and showing your gutter mentality? It happens when you LICK TAAFU, you try to get dirty with others :omghaha:
 

