Selective accountability. A judge gets away with property worth millions without a proper money trail, but politicians are disqualified and paraded around as corrupt. If i remember correctly NS was disqualified by the same court for the same reason. Whether be it the army generals or judges, they've got each other backs. The only corrupt people in Pakistan's dictionary are the civilians. This power struggle and protecting the elite, has eroded our fundamental growth and squashed the economy.

Click to expand...