What's new

Supreme courts crossed the limits while giving election date . election commission

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
68,599
5
140,996
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan



638186814293726045.jpg



  • ECP contacts SC registrar
  • Articles related to the conduct of elections should be read together, ECP
  • SC should reconsider the decision of April 4 regarding the elections in Punjab, ECP


The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday decided to file a review against the April 4 election decision of the Supreme Court.



ECP in this regard contacted the Supreme Court registrar.


Article 254 can be invoked even before the expiry of the period, the Election Commission stated.



Added that SC used Article 254 prematurely in Haji Saifullah case.


The decision of an 11-member larger bench of the Supreme Court is present, application mentioned.


Added that a larger bench of the Supreme Court had previously allowed the election to be extended by four months.


Articles of the Constitution cannot be strictly applied in matters of elections, ECP stated.



The application said that it is necessary to review the ground facts for conducting the election.


Articles related to the conduct of elections should be read together, Election Commission.


Added that the Supreme Court should review and reconsider its decision announced on April 4.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Five-member SC begins hearing PTI plea against delay in elections
Replies
0
Views
259
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Some judges want to provide relief to Imran Khan: Maulana Fazl
2
Replies
16
Views
550
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Election date case: SC judges question dissolution of KP, Punjab assemblies
Replies
1
Views
262
AZ1
AZ1
HAIDER
SC begins hearing defence ministry’s request to hold elections across Pakistan simultaneously
Replies
8
Views
326
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
Imran Khan
ISI representative suggests delaying elections for three to four months
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
76
Views
3K
Darth Vader
Darth Vader

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom