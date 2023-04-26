AZADPAKISTAN2009
Supreme Court will make decision Soon, Showbaz looking to Book Ticket to UAE
To go Consult with Nawaz Sharif in London
- Bilawal has escaped to foreign land , was hoping to visit India while Supreme court is deciding
- General Asif has opted to enjoy a trip to China to stay from decision
- Nawaz Sharif escapes back to London instead of coming back to Pakistan to finish his sentence
- Maryem likely in London in her properties she does not own or have