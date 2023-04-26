What's new

Supreme Court will make decision Soon, Showbaz looking to Book Ticket to UAE

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
36,719
69
39,716
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Supreme Court will make decision Soon, Showbaz looking to Book Ticket to UAE
To go Consult with Nawaz Sharif in London


  • Bilawal has escaped to foreign land , was hoping to visit India while Supreme court is deciding

  • General Asif has opted to enjoy a trip to China to stay from decision
'
  • Nawaz Sharif escapes back to London instead of coming back to Pakistan to finish his sentence

  • Maryem likely in London in her properties she does not own or have
 
Bilawal trying to get out of Pakistan , but no one is accepting his offer to visit their country

In end he will just go perform Umra as well

News paper photo walo be ready this night people might be leaving country
 

