Supreme Court takes suo moto action on a violation of the constitution for not holding elections within 90 days.

A nine member bench is formed and the hearing will start tomorrow.
CJP takes suo motu notice of delay in Punjab, KP pollsHaseeb Bhatti Published February 22, 2023 Updated 5 minutes ago
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Wednesday took suo motu notice of the delay in conducting polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Elections are to take place in both provinces after previous PTI governments had dissolved their assemblies before the expiry of their five-year mandated term on the orders of party chairman Imran Khan.
The CJP has constituted a nine-member bench for the case and ordered the matter to be fixed for hearing tomorrow (Thursday) at 2pm.
The bench includes Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah.