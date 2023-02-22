What's new

Supreme Court takes suo moto action on a violation of the constitution for not holding elections within 90 days.

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
30,378
11
31,537
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
A nine member bench is formed and the hearing will start tomorrow.

CJP takes suo motu notice of delay in Punjab, KP polls

Haseeb Bhatti Published February 22, 2023 Updated 5 minutes ago

LISTEN TO ARTICLE1x1.2x1.5x
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Wednesday took suo motu notice of the delay in conducting polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Elections are to take place in both provinces after previous PTI governments had dissolved their assemblies before the expiry of their five-year mandated term on the orders of party chairman Imran Khan.
The CJP has constituted a nine-member bench for the case and ordered the matter to be fixed for hearing tomorrow (Thursday) at 2pm.
The bench includes Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

HAIDER
SC warns of suo motu notice if FIR of attack on Imran not registered in 24 hours
11 12 13 14 15 16
Replies
234
Views
6K
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-
Norwegian
Breaking News: SC has stopped imported govt from doing changes in prosecution teams of high profile criminal cases
Replies
2
Views
451
Catalystic
Catalystic
ghazi52
LHC directs ECP to hold elections in KP, Punjab within 90 days
Replies
2
Views
249
IceCold
IceCold
ghazi52
CJP asks why SC should deal with political matters when its decisions are criticised at rallies
10 11 12 13 14 15
Replies
212
Views
10K
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
CJP takes suo motu notice of 'perceived interference' in prosecution of cases against govt officials
Replies
5
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom