Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure), Bill 2023,

Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure), Bill 2023,

CJP does not have powers to form special benches

Haseeb Bhatti
March 29, 2023

Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Aminuddin Khan, in a detailed order of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, noted that the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) does not have the power to make special benches or decide its members, and said that all hearings based on suo motu notices and cases of constitutional significance — under Article 184(3) — should be postponed until they are legislated upon.

The two judges passed the order in a case pertaining to the 2018 regulation of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) that suggested an award of 20 additional marks to candidates for memorising the Holy Quran by heart to get MBBS or BDS degrees.

The case was heard by the aforesaid judges as well as Justice Shahid Waheed — who dissented from their verdict and will write his separate opinion.

The order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, first questioned why the special bench comprising judges from three different benches was formed to hear the case. “The question arises, why couldn’t an existing regular bench hear this case? The record does not disclose the reason for the constitution of this special bench, nor do we know,” the order reads.

“Neither the Constitution nor the rules grant to the chief justice (or the registrar) the power to make special benches, select judges who will be on these benches and decide the cases which they will hear.

“There is also no additional, incidental, ancillary or residual power with the chief justice which could be used to do this. Yet, unfortunately, this is being done and sometimes with grave consequences. Important aspects with which arose out of Article 184(3) of the Constitution were decided with significant consequences on the economy, politics and on other aspects of the lives of Pakistanis.”

At the order’s outset, the two judges said the Supreme Court Rules (1980) neither permit nor envisage special benches, adding that they did not know why a special bench was constituted for hearing their case and asked why a regular existing bench could not hear it.

Criticising special benches, the order said they provide detractors with the opportunity to claim the bench was “tailor-made to give a particular decision”.

“When benches are tailored and judges of a particular understanding or inclination are placed together to hear a particular case then doubts, suspicion and misgivings arise. A decision from an adjudicatory process which is perceived to be structured to obtain a particular decision invariably results in severe criticism.

“The matter assumes criticality when objections taken on the constitution of special benches and requests made for hearing by the full court are not attended to and no order disposing of such objections and requests is passed,” the order reads.

Postpones Article 184(3) cases​

Regarding Article 184-3 (matter of public importance) of the Constitution, the order highlighted that it had three categories of cases: a formal application filed for enforcement of fundamental rights, a suo motu notice taken by the apex court and cases of “immense constitutional importance and significance”.

The two judges said that Order 25 of the Supreme Court Rules (1980) only catered to the first category of cases with no procedure ascribed for the second and third categories.

“The situation is exacerbated as there is no appeal against a decision under Article 184(3) of the Constitution. The rules also do not provide how to attend to the following matters: how such cases be listed for hearing, how bench/benches to hear such cases be constituted and how judges hearing them are selected.”

The order said the apex court, comprising the CJP and other Supreme Court judges, was empowered to make rules on the above matters and the Constitution “does not grant to the chief justice unilateral and arbitrary power to decide the above matters”.

The two judges said the CJP “cannot substitute his personal wisdom with that of the Constitution” and collective determination by the CJP and other apex court judges cannot also be assumed by an individual.

“The interest of citizens therefore will be best served to postpone the hearing of this case and of all other cases under Article 184(3) of the Constitution till the matters noted herein above are first attended to by making requisite rules in terms of Article 191 of the Constitution.”

Pemra ban on judicial criticism​

The two judges also addressed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (Pemra) prohibition on the broadcasting and rebroadcasting of content pertaining to the conduct of sitting high court and Supreme Court judges on electronic media, and criticised it.

The judges noted that the judiciary would be flawed if it was not “open to constructive criticism”, the people’s feedback could help to identify shortcomings and constructive criticism served the judiciary’s interest.

They termed the Pemra ban as a “gagging order” and said no reason was disclosed for its issuance. The order added that the “unsolicited media-gagging order brings the judiciary into disrespect and disrepute as citizens will assume that it has been issued on the direction of judges with a view to cover discrepancies, illegalities and/or blemishes.”

In a further damning indictment of the ban, the judges said: “Pemra’s complete prohibition to criticise judges offends the Constitution, law, morality and Islam.”

Growing debate over CJP’s powers​

The detailed verdict comes two days after Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail of the Supreme Court had called for revisiting the power of the “one-man show” enjoyed by the chief justice, saying that the country’s top court could not “be dependent on the solitary decision of one man”.

The two had made the remarks in a detailed dissenting note — released on Monday hours after the apex court took up the PTI’s plea challenging the postponement of elections in Punjab — for the top court’s March 1 verdict regarding holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the two provincial assemblies have been dissolved.

The two judges said the suo motu proceedings regarding the provincial elections stood dismissed by a majority of 4-3 and contended that the CJP did not have the power to restructure benches without the consent of the respective judges.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had hailed the dissenting note as a “ray of hope” during his National Assembly speech and called for relevant legislation in its wake.

Earlier today, the National Assembly passed the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure), Bill 2023, which aims to deprive the CJP office of powers to take suo motu notice in an individual capacity.

Notably, the bill legislated regarding some of the issues raised by Justice Isa and Khan about Article 184(3).

Regarding the constitution of benches, the bill passed by the National Assembly today after amendments states that every cause, matter or appeal before the apex court would be heard and disposed of by a bench constituted by a committee comprising the CJP and the two senior-most judges. It added that the decisions of the committee would be taken by a majority.

Regarding exercising the apex court’s original jurisdiction, the bill said that any matter invoking the use of Article 184(3) would first be placed before the above-mentioned committee.

“If the committee is of the view that a question of public importance with reference to enforcement of any of the fundamental rights conferred by Chapter I of Part II of the Constitution is involved, it shall constitute a bench comprising not less than three judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan which may also include the members of the committee, for adjudication of the matter,” the bill reads.


Justice Isa, Justice Aminuddin say CJP does not have powers to form special benches

Order postponement of all hearings based on suo motu notices and cases of constitutional significance until they are legislated upon.
Reform package of dreams tainted by ‘bad timing’

Syed Irfan Raza | Malik Asad
March 30, 2023

The bill aimed at curtailing the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) may have sailed through the National Assembly, but it has generated a new controversy as timing of this legislation is being called into question; despite the fact that such reforms in the Supreme Court’s rules have been a dream of nearly all mainstream political parties in the country.

Not only the parties in the ruling alliance such as the PPP and PML-N, but even the PTI had plans to undertake comprehensive judicial reforms to address key issues, such as the appointment of judges, powers of suo motu, formation of benches. However, they were either reluctant or unable to do so in the past, when they held power.

Now, all eyes are on the Supreme Court, waiting to see how it will take the new legislation pertaining to its own domain — will it be acceptable to the court or will it adopt a more or less similar course of action through subordinate rules to put its own house in order.

The legal fraternity, however, seems divided on the proposed legislation.

Under the bill, the CJP has been deprived of his power to take suo motu action in an individual capacity, as well as his discretion over the formation of benches. The bill has proposed a committee consisting of three senior judges, including the CJP, to decide both matters.

One of the most significant aspects of the bill is that it has given, for the first time, a right of appeal to parties involved in suo motu cases.

But while the bill tabled by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar was welcomed by the ruling alliance, it was strongly rejected by the main opposition PTI, mainly because of its timing.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Wednesday, said that clipping the CJP’s powers on suo motu was a part of the Charter of Democracy, inked by the PPP and the PML-N in 2006, in addition to being suggested in 18th amendment.

Every party’s dream

Another PPP leader, Farhatullah Babar, told Dawn that although both parties had agreed upon judicial reforms in the CoD, at that time PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was reluctant to implement them as he was of the view that it could be considered later in parliament.

He said the PPP had demanded more, saying that there must a constitutional court in the SC which would only deal with cases of a constitutional nature.

Referring to Article 191 of the Constitution, Mr Babar said if the apex court did not make the much needed changes, the government could make the laws on its own.

Also speaking on the floor of the house on Wednesday, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that during the movement of the “restoration of judiciary” — when the PPP was in power — his party wanted to table a bill regarding judicial reforms, but the judiciary at that time was not ready for it.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that transparency in appointment of judges, use of suo motu powers and formation of benches was also addressed in his party’s proposed judicial reforms. “The main objection [we have now] is that the timing of the legislation only suits the rulers and does not serve the purpose of reforms,” he added.

“The present National Assembly, with an opposition leader like Raja Riaz, is illegitimate and thus has no moral authority to pass such legislation. The judicial reforms we have proposed should be discussed in the next parliament,” he added.

Mr Chaudhry said the right to appeal provided in the law would only benefit Nawaz Sharif — who was disqualified in the Panama Papers case, initiated under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

Under normal circumstances, suo motu jurisdiction is invoked by the CJP alone and not by any other judge. However, the stance of some apex court judges including Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah remained different, as they think that it should be a collective decision.

No need for an amendment?

Sources in the judicial bureaucracy said there was no need to amend the Constitution through a two-thirds majority, as the current legislation was aimed at amending the rules of the apex court and not Article 184(3) of the Constitution, from which the court derives its power of suo motu.

The rules are subservient to the Constitution; the government approves the rules of procedures of constitutional bodies and it is settled law that the authority that passed an order can undo it. The Supreme Court in a number of judgements has endorsed this dictum, sources said.

They said that judicial scrutiny of the law was always a possibility and the Supreme Court or even the high courts of the country had previously set aside a number of acts of parliament.

For example, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) partially struck down Section 20 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), and last year it also set aside a presidential ordinance on local governments.

The apex court had also entertained petitions against the 18th Amendment when parliament changed Article 175 of the Constitution that deals with the appointment of judges in the superior courts and gave equal share to the Parliament in judicial appointments.

The government at the time, in order to save the legislation, introduced the 19th Amendment.

But former IHCBA president Shoaib Shaheen, who petitioned the Supreme Court to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — a petition that was later merged into the suo motu proceedings — thinks otherwise.

Granting the right to appeal and streamlining suo motu proceedings would require a constitutional amendment, he said, adding that the government had introduced the “so-called reforms with mala fide intentions”.

Giving retrospective effect to the legislation shows that it has been designed to benefit certain politicians, he said, adding that these grounds were sufficient for the apex court of taking cognizance of the matter and strike it down, as was done with the Hasba bill in the past.

View of the judicial community

However, the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), the apex legal regulatory body in the country, has an altogether different stance.

PBC Vice Chairman Haroon Rashid told Dawn that lawyers’ bodies from across the country were demanding streamlining of the discretionary powers of the CJP.

He said that while the Constitution was silent on this matter (Article 184 (3) vests the powers in the Supreme Court), the chief justice of Pakistan traditionally assumed this power, without proper regulations.

It is worth noting that former chief justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, in his full court reference on December 20, 2019, had said that “a working paper containing some proposed amendments to the Supreme Court Rules, 1980 so as to regulate suo motu exercise of this Court’s jurisdiction under Article 184(3) of the Constitution and to provide for an Intra-Court Appeal in that respect has been presented before the Full Court and the same is under active consideration.”

However, the full court of the apex court has yet to adopt these amendments.

According to Mr Rashid, the court can only set aside any legislation if it is deemed ultra vires to the Constitution or contradictory to the law.

In his opinion, the proposed legislation appears to be legal and in accordance with constitutional provisions.

Former Islamabad High Court Bar Association president Raja Inam Ameen Minhas also said that the act did not curtail any judicial power of the CJP, rather it has broadened the scope of suo motu proceedings.

He said the apex court was being criticised over excessive exercise of its suo motu jurisdiction as in the past, successive CJPs took notices on issues such as posting/transfers, sugar prices, construction and other peripheral issues.

He noted that certain segments of society, including the lawyers themselves, were not happy with the excessive suo motu notices, but now a voice for introspection was coming from within the Supreme Court, he added.

Mr Minhas was of the view that in case any petitioner challenged the law, the apex court could take up the petition in accordance with the new legislation.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2023
 
ghazi52 said:
"Pemra's complete prohibition to criticise judges offends the Constitution, law, morality and Islam."
What has Islam go to do with this? Is it also against Islam the massive amount of luxuries and perks awarded to judges along with security?
 

