Supreme Court Judge Propose a Genius Dilemma - Only in Pakistan

Today on Feb 28, 2023, a Supreme Court judge asked if a caretaker Chief Minister advises Governor to dissolve assembly, would the Governor be bound to accept the advice of caretaker CM as well?

This clown of judge doesn't even know that caretaker CM only comes into play when assembly is either dissolved or completed its term.

I mean seriously ...............


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1630510548365324288
 

