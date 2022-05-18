Supreme Court Interest Judgement Appeal opposed

Islam is against money sitting idly and earning more money. Islam promotes business and trade and puts the money and moneyed class to work. This is historically a Jewish disease that has spread all over the World in the form of local banks and IMF and World Bank that trap poor people and nations into their web. There is the famous English idiom of Take a pound of flesh meaning a debt or punishment, especially a cruel or unreasonable one, that is harshly insisted upon. An allusion to Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice, in which the moneylender Shylock demands he be paid the pound of flesh promised as collateral for a loan or one can say something that is one's legal right but is an unreasonable demand.



Pakistani people and the country have to pay a pound of flesh to the banks to meet their legal but inhuman and immoral demands.



We should outlaw this law that preys upon the poor.