Supreme Court hearing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan arrest

One good thing good came out of this circus, the military junta failed to distance themselves from their own tried and tested game plan, they wanted the political cancer (PDM) and PTI fight amongst each other, whilst they sit back and sip wine, it didn't turn out that way. People are well aware of the shenanigans these past 70 years, they will not be spared should they continue this path of treachery, the peoples despair and suffering is 70 years in the making, there's only so much the public will take.



Moving on from their now lollipops, to backtrack form their blunder, protests need to continue, GHQ cannot exist neither do we accept these shameful institutions which they shamelessly raped and b4stardized. Free and fair elections, is the only way to move forward.. not under this Junta.



We will also never forget and never forgive! Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan regardless of what Mir Jaffar generals want with their US daddies and the fascist elephant next door. They don't care future generations will die in mass due to famine due to their surrender and accepting bribes.



4 Star US bull dogs and their lackeys have no place in federal Pakistan, as the honorable Jinnah forewarned us about. They must face justice, no more protocol on tax payers dime, arrest and reward them with capital punishment.