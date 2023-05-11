What's new

Supreme Court hearing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan arrest

.,.,
Dawn.com
May 11, 2023

A three-member apex court bench, head by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, stated that PTI workers will not be allowed to come to the court.

Dismissing the attorney general's request to be given a day's time, the CJP stated that the court would issue an appropriate order today, and was "very serious" about the matter.

10 key points from the SC hearing so far​

  • Supreme Court directs the NAB to produce PTI Chairman Imran Khan within an hour during a hearing of his plea against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.
  • Security is beefed up outside the apex court, with contingents of the Rangers and bomb disposal squads called in.
  • CJP emphasises importance of courts being accessible to everyone for relief and individuals feeling safe to approach them.
  • Imran’s lawyer argues arrest was made without an investigation officer present and accused NAB of committing contempt of court.
  • The court is looking at the manner in which the arrest was conducted and whether contempt had taken place.
  • Imran’s lawyer claims arrest warrant dated May 1 was not in accordance with the law and questions why NAB did not try to arrest him itself for eight days.
  • AGP states NAB is an independent institution and had requested Rangers to be present at the scene but not carry out the arrest.
  • Justice Minallah expresses concern about NAB’s actions, accusing them of “political engineering” and “contributing to the country’s destruction”.
  • Lawyers comment that the arrest from court’s premises is inconsistent with precedents laid down by the SC and express belief that the SC might set aside the High Court’s decision.


www.dawn.com

Live pakistan - DAWN.COM

www.dawn.com
 
One good thing good came out of this circus, the military junta failed to distance themselves from their own tried and tested game plan, they wanted the political cancer (PDM) and PTI fight amongst each other, whilst they sit back and sip wine, it didn't turn out that way. People are well aware of the shenanigans these past 70 years, they will not be spared should they continue this path of treachery, the peoples despair and suffering is 70 years in the making, there's only so much the public will take.

Moving on from their now lollipops, to backtrack form their blunder, protests need to continue, GHQ cannot exist neither do we accept these shameful institutions which they shamelessly raped and b4stardized. Free and fair elections, is the only way to move forward.. not under this Junta.

We will also never forget and never forgive! Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan regardless of what Mir Jaffar generals want with their US daddies and the fascist elephant next door. They don't care future generations will die in mass due to famine due to their surrender and accepting bribes.

4 Star US bull dogs and their lackeys have no place in federal Pakistan, as the honorable Jinnah forewarned us about. They must face justice, no more protocol on tax payers dime, arrest and reward them with capital punishment.
 
Never thought that Army/ISI has so week strategy.In first place they should not have arrested IK.
Why they have not thought that Supreme Court will not give bail/relief to IK , since the chief Justice is already in clash with them and not cooperating !

They got humiliated internationally !
 

