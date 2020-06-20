Supreme Court declares presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa invalid

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa illegal and declared it invalid.
According to detailed verdict in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case, the top court nullified the presidential reference against Justice Isa besides ordering Inland Revenue Commissioner to issue a notice to the judge’s family members including his wife and children within seven days to seek details of his properties.
