What's new

Supreme Court declares presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa invalid

ASKardar

ASKardar

FULL MEMBER
Oct 2, 2019
522
1
1,010
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=828017587950421

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa illegal and declared it invalid.

According to detailed verdict in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case, the top court nullified the presidential reference against Justice Isa besides ordering Inland Revenue Commissioner to issue a notice to the judge’s family members including his wife and children within seven days to seek details of his properties.

Link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1W5VEsbliNcVYel5YOb03EnQOx-w2mTja/preview
 

Attachments

Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Morpheus
PBC to file review petition on Justice Faez Isa case verdict
Replies
0
Views
262
Morpheus
Morpheus
Morpheus
Is accountability for politicians only? asks Fawad Chaudhry
Replies
1
Views
561
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top