Supreme Court Decision on Presidential Reference

Sugarcane

Sugarcane

Jun 2, 2011
B!tches of Riches giving lollypop to public. Cheap Justice along with fallow monkeys should be tried for treason because they facilitated conspiracy by delaying the case and have put country on verge of collapse. Now trying to look good by giving ch*a decision which even layman could have given even by simply reading constitution.
 
Jango said:
No remarks on lifetime disqualification.
Click to expand...

They said this:

"Concerning the issue of lifetime disqualification of the dissident members, the court refrained from issuing a verdict and said that since it was a constitutional issue under Article 63(A), therefore, the Parliament should look into the law."
 
Had the SC given this decision earlier, the government wouldn't have gone.

Secondly, the Punjab govt is now in trouble.

Waiting for senior lawyers to chime in, but if this decision is binding, and backdates, then Hamza is no more CM and no one has majority. As of now, Pervez Elahi is the governor, and he can dissolve the assembly if no one has majority.

Moreover, just need Tariq Bashir Cheema or Salik Hussain to part ways with the government and the NA also dissolves. I think this does provide an easy way out for N league as well.

If they are smart, they should take this route, and 'convince' some coalition partner to go to the opposition benches. This is the easiest way out for N league, they can say that they didn't dissolve it themselves but SC made them do it.

Finally, if this decision came before, the crises in this country wouldn't have happened.

They said this:

"Concerning the issue of lifetime disqualification of the dissident members, the court refrained from issuing a verdict and said that since it was a constitutional issue under Article 63(A), therefore, the Parliament should look into the law."
Thank you.

Fawad Ch. and Faisal Ch. both say this actually meant that 63(A) should be looked at with other articles of disqualification (the same one which applied to NS, 62 and 63), hence this means the dissident members are disqualified for life.

This is because currently the constitution says nothing, and in this case it is lifetime disqualification as I explained above. But, the NA should make relevant laws.

Let's see what happens.
 
These rulings are lollypop for general public. Still playing with technicalities. Awaam ko ch*** samjha hai kiya? This is not 80s anymore

The government is illegitimate to begin with, including the Punjab CM

Elections should have taken place. President Alvi dissolved National Assembly on 3rd April, 2022.

-- The establishment is still making excuses, time buying tactics.

-- Imran Khan should proceed with Islamabad March, this system is of no use.
 
VCheng said:
They said this:

"Concerning the issue of lifetime disqualification of the dissident members, the court refrained from issuing a verdict and said that since it was a constitutional issue under Article 63(A), therefore, the Parliament should look into the law."
Click to expand...

What a joke, so the parliament wasn't sure about the article and went to SC, now SC is saying that parliament should look into this law........just another amusing game of musical chair.
 
وقت پر کافی ہے قطرہ ابرِ خوش ہنگام کا
جل چکا جب کھیت تو مینہہ برسا پھر کس کام کا

Anyhow it seems that new elections are near.
 
Jango said:
This is because currently the constitution says nothing, and in this case it is lifetime disqualification as I explained above. But, the NA should make relevant laws.

Let's see what happens.
Click to expand...

The SC can only interpret the laws, but it cannot make them. If the Constitution does not say anything about a particular situation, the SC must send the issue back to the legislature which can clarify the law in keeping with any other relevant clauses that may apply to the situation. That is the correct due process.
 
Chutia decision. They can over rule parliament and speaker decision when it suits them but cannot interfere when it doesn't? What a load of crap
March to Isb seems inevitable.
 
Imad.Khan said:
What a joke, so the parliament wasn't sure about the article and went to SC, now SC is saying that parliament should look into this law........just another amusing game of musical chair.
Click to expand...

Time waste only. The system only favors the corrupt elite, still they didn't say a word about lifetime disqualification of the LOTAS. No discussion of punishment.
 
