Supreme Court Decision on Presidential Reference

"Concerning the issue of lifetime disqualification of the dissident members, the court refrained from issuing a verdict and said that since it was a constitutional issue under Article 63(A), therefore, the Parliament should look into the law." Click to expand...

Had the SC given this decision earlier, the government wouldn't have gone.Secondly, the Punjab govt is now in trouble.Waiting for senior lawyers to chime in, but if this decision is binding, and backdates, then Hamza is no more CM and no one has majority. As of now, Pervez Elahi is the governor, and he can dissolve the assembly if no one has majority.Moreover, just need Tariq Bashir Cheema or Salik Hussain to part ways with the government and the NA also dissolves. I think this does provide an easy way out for N league as well.If they are smart, they should take this route, and 'convince' some coalition partner to go to the opposition benches. This is the easiest way out for N league, they can say that they didn't dissolve it themselves but SC made them do it.Finally, if this decision came before, the crises in this country wouldn't have happened.Thank you.Fawad Ch. and Faisal Ch. both say this actually meant that 63(A) should be looked at with other articles of disqualification (the same one which applied to NS, 62 and 63), hence this means the dissident members are disqualified for life.This is because currently the constitution says nothing, and in this case it is lifetime disqualification as I explained above. But, the NA should make relevant laws.Let's see what happens.