‘Supreme Court commits Contempt of Parliament’: Bilawal Bhutto

Bilawal urges to take up the issue in the Parliament’s Privileges Committee
Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticsing the superior judiciary said CJP Bandial-led three-member bench of Supreme Court verdict committed ‘Contempt of Parliament’.

Bilawal urged to take up the issue in the Parliament’s Privileges Committee.

He questioned how could an institution gave orders to set aside the order of the Parliament.

PPP Chairman forecasted that there are grim changes of success if negotiations will be held under the Supreme Court led negotiations, which he called Punchayat.

He pointed out National Assembly Speaker Raja Parvaiz Ashraf and said matters would not be enough by writing a letter.

Bilawal said it is not the job of the Supreme Court to change the Constitution as PPP made the Constitution and brought the 18th Amendment in the Constitution.

Stressing the importance of the Constitution, he said it was made to unite the federation, for the honor of the House.

“Parliament is the mother of all institutions, it is being insulted,” he added.

“This impression is being created that we are violating the constitution. Contrary to the facts, we have never thought of violating the Constitution,” Bilawal added.

Sharing his two cents on the Constitutional crisis, he said Supreme Court says Parliament should be ignored and politicians are are not ready to accept it.

He offered and said Pakistan People’s Party is ready to remove the misunderstanding regarding the Constitution.

PPP chairman said politicians are bound by the order of the House, not bound by the order of any other institution.

He clarified that funds will be issued only after the approval from the Parliament.

“As a result of the current crisis, Pakistan and the people are losing,” Bilawal Bhutto commented in a firebrand speech on the floor of the Lower House of the Parliament.

“Democracy and federalism are in danger,” he warned.

Bilawal Bhutto said all political parties demand that elections be held on time and on the same day.
