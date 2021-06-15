Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Social & Current Events
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Supreme Court Cancelled leases at Karachi Nala || Karachi Cases Update
Thread starter
HAIDER
Start date
51 minutes ago
HAIDER
ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
24,677
13
24,745
Country
Location
51 minutes ago
#1
H
hydrabadi_arab
FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2015
296
0
367
Country
Location
18 minutes ago
#2
Road on both sides of nullah gujjar will permanently get rid of qabza.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
THE ECONOMY IS GROWING, BUT FOR WHOM?
Latest: muhammadhafeezmalik
A moment ago
Pakistan Economy
Cabinet nods policy to develop local automobile industry
Latest: Bilal9
2 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
G
Kargil : Indian Army's operation "Vijay" was ineffective
Latest: GiG
2 minutes ago
Central & South Asia
H
Pakistani, Indian exporters agree to share Basmati rice ownership
Latest: hydrabadi_arab
5 minutes ago
Central & South Asia
We Have Dozens Of Hizbullah-Like Forces In Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, And Pakistan:IRGC General Mazaher Majidi
Latest: Goritoes
7 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Should Pakistan develop a force like NSG of India ?
Latest: Aryeih Leib
14 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan dumps Chinese missile
Latest: araz
30 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Pakistan Offers JF-17 to Serbia
Latest: Big_bud
38 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
Featured
National emergency helpline 911 likely to ring in on July 25
Latest: RescueRanger
40 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan Army Aviation Corps - Updated
Latest: Desert Fox 1
46 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
THE ECONOMY IS GROWING, BUT FOR WHOM?
Latest: muhammadhafeezmalik
A moment ago
Pakistan Economy
We Have Dozens Of Hizbullah-Like Forces In Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, And Pakistan:IRGC General Mazaher Majidi
Latest: Goritoes
7 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
H
Supreme Court Cancelled leases at Karachi Nala || Karachi Cases Update
Latest: hydrabadi_arab
18 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Featured
QUAD is unrealistic to be NATO
Latest: vi-va
Today at 10:08 AM
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Big Serb Novak Djokovic wins RG after beating Big Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas for 19th slam
Latest: Jackdaws
Today at 9:27 AM
Sports
Military Forum Latest Posts
Russian Su-30SM and Italian F-35As Had Their First Close Encounter Over The Baltic Sea
Latest: Tai Hai Chen
Today at 7:59 AM
Military Forum
India - Pakistan conflict analysis - aims, tactics, strategy, results
Latest: Joe Shearer
Today at 7:59 AM
Military History & Tactics
IAF VS PLAAF IN EASTERN LADAKH :Air Marshal B.K. Pandey (Retd)
Latest: CAPRICORN-88
Today at 7:21 AM
Air Warfare
America, Serbia, Greece, Cyprus hold joined military exercise
Latest: Tai Hai Chen
Today at 6:59 AM
Military Forum
F
Are US trained militaries weak?
Latest: FairAndUnbiased
Today at 6:49 AM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
Cabinet nods policy to develop local automobile industry
Latest: Bilal9
2 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft [AMCA] Development | Updates & Discussions.
Latest: CIA Mole
12 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
T
Iranian Navy | News and Discussions
Latest: TheImmortal
12 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Chinese Flanker Family: J-11, J-16 ... Su-27SK/UBK, Su-30MKK
Latest: LKJ86
30 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
Training Iranian Fighter Pilots
Latest: HAIDER
31 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Social & Current Events
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom