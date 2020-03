The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday allowed Arshad Malik to remain Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines, a private TV channel reported.



Arshad Malik joined PIA in 2018 and undertook many steps to upgrade PIA.



It is pertinent to mention Arshad Malik served Pakistan Air Force for over 40 years and rose to the rank of Air Marshal. Prior to joining PIA, he was serving as the vice chief of the air staff. He has undertaken a number of management and leadership courses both inland and abroad.



A graduate of National Defence University (NDU) and qualified Air Command and Staff Course from USA, he also undertook senior management course from the prestigious Harvard University, USA.



He is a seasoned fighter pilot bestowed with Hilal-e-Imtiaz (M), Sitara-e-Imtaiz (M) and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (M) by the Government of Pakistan.



He also served as the chairman of Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, where he along with his team, successfully negotiated and concluded the sale of around 100 Super Mushshak aircraft to Qatar, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Nigeria, thus bringing in precious foreign exchange to the national exchequer. He also undertook the negotiation for sale of JF 17 aircraft in advance stages with a number of potential countries



