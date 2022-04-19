Supporter of Uganda's COAS had banned me

Unfortunately, Vast majority mods who are supporter of Uganda COAS have banned me multiple times. For raising my voice.

Well, I'm katar Pakistani, I can't see my motherland being run by courrpt Mafias, look at the profile of Health minister, do you really think he represents 220 million Muslims? Only nuclear power in Muslim world, who has allowed this treachery if not COAS of Uganda?

I request mods please don't ban me again, if I'm banned again I promise you won't see me again on this forum.

Where we can raise our voices if not here?