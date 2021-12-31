What's new

Supporter and Benefactor Journalist Mohsin Baig Unveils Big Secrets on How Imran Khan was Brought to Power

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

These days many anchors and journalists who were big-time supporters of PTI and IK are having a change of heart. Whether the reason for the change is PINDI or something else only time will tell. In Recent days Journalist Mohsin Baig has been spilling the beans on PTI and IK and accusing the latter of being installed with the intentions to deliberately sink the country. In an interview below he has unveiled many secrets of how IK was brought into power.


The concise version can be seen here.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1476876472107286537
 
khail007

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
These days many anchors and journalists who were big-time supporters of PTI and IK are having a change of heart. Whether the reason for the change is PINDI or something else only time will tell. In Recent days Journalist Mohsin Baig has been spilling the beans on PTI and IK and accusing the latter of being installed with the intentions to deliberately sink the country. In an interview below he has unveiled many secrets of how IK was brought into power.


The concise version can be seen here.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1476876472107286537
Please let the previous CJ-GB SHAMEEM AFFIDAVIT episode conclude.
Another episode by NANI MEDIA CELL and SALEEM LAFAFI, shameless breed.
 
