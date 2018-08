I am a big fan of this independent production company in Pakistan called Paper Machines Films. Their 'Pakistan Cricket - Moments in Time' video from a few years ago is I think the best video created about Pakistan cricket. You can see it here:They've created other amazing content and now are on Patreon.com looking for Patrons so support them, and I think we should try as many as we can to support such inspirational and creative endeavours in our country. Go here and for as little as $5 support such brilliant creative artists:So much talent here in Pakistan and proud of it!