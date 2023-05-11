Support Pakistan and Support your Military

Abdul Rehman Majeed
Indian Hindu fascists have activated their assets in Pakistan and trying to create chaos and anaarchy.
All patriotic Pakistanis need to recognize this plan and support Pakistani Military at this critical times.
Don't fall victim to Indian propaganda and Hindu evil designs.
Pakistan zindabad !!
Pakistan paindabad !!
