What's new

'Support India's continued rise, regional leadership': US Releases Indo-Pacific strategy

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,869
-14
8,616
Country
India
Location
India
Washington [US], February 12 (ANI): With the aim to adapt its role for the 21st century, the Biden Administration has announced the new Indo-Pacific strategy which supports India's "continued rise and regional leadership" in South Asia and the Indian Ocean region.
On Friday afternoon, the White House released a 12-page fact sheet stating that they will focus on every corner of the region from South Asia to the Pacific Islands to strengthen its long-term position and commitment, including an emphasis on supporting and partnering with India.
"We will continue to build a strategic partnership in which the United States and India work together and through regional groupings to promote stability in South Asia; collaborate in new domains, such as health, space, and cyberspace; deepen our economic and technology cooperation; and contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific," the strategy document read.

"We recognize that India is a like-minded partner and leader in South Asia and the Indian Ocean, active in and connected to Southeast Asia, a driving force of the Quad and other regional fora, and an engine for regional growth and development," it added.
The policy document states its Indo-Pacific strategy, which cites the "mounting challenges" posed by the rise of China as a key driver of the "intensifying American focus" on the Indo-Pacific.

On Quad, the document says the US intends to strengthen it as a premier regional grouping and ensure it delivers on issues that matter to the Indo-Pacific.
"The Quad will play a leading regional role on COVID-19 response and global health security, delivering on its investment to provide an additional one billion vaccines to the region and to the world," it says.
While slamming China, the policy document said the People's Republic of China (PRC) is combining its economic, diplomatic, military, and technological might as it pursues a sphere of influence in the Indo-Pacific and seeks to become the world's most influential power.
"Our collective efforts over the next decade will determine whether the PRC succeeds in transforming the rules and norms that have benefitted the Indo-Pacific and the world," the document stated.
Citing China's border disputes with India, the strategy document notes that US partners like India "bear much of the cost of the PRC's harmful behavior." (ANI)

www.aninews.in

'Support India's continued rise, regional leadership': US Indo-Pacific strategy

Washington [US], February 12 (ANI): With the aim to adapt its role for the 21st century, the Biden Administration has announced the new Indo-Pacific strategy which supports India's "continued rise and regional leadership" in South Asia and the Indian Ocean region.
www.aninews.in www.aninews.in


US Warns India Against China's Aggression, Vows To Work Together​



New Delhi:
India is beset with significant geopolitical challenges, in particular from China and its behaviour on the Line of Actual Control, the White House has said, while releasing its Indo-Pacific Strategic Report.

The strategic report, released on Friday, is the President Joe Biden-led administration's first region specific report. It outlines the president's vision to firmly anchor the United States' position in the Indo-Pacific, strengthen the region and support India's rise and regional leadership in the process.

"We will continue to build a strategic partnership in which the United States and India work together and through regional groupings to promote stability in South Asia; collaborate in new domains such as health, space, and cyberspace; deepen our economic and technology cooperation; and contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific," the White House said.

"We recognise that India is a like-minded partner and leader in South Asia and the Indian Ocean, active in and connected to Southeast Asia, a driving force of the Quad and other regional fora, and an engine for regional growth and development," the White House statement added. However, a senior US official, on condition of anonymity, pointed out the significant challenges New Delhi is beset with.

"But India faces very significant challenges. China's behaviour on the Line of Actual Control has had a galvanizing impact on India. From our standpoint, we see tremendous opportunities in working with another democracy - with a country that has a maritime tradition that understands the importance of the global commons - to advance critical issues in the region," said the White House official.

"There is tremendous appreciation of the importance and the challenges of strengthening the engagement with India and a recognition that India is a critical strategic partner, and a desire to continue building on the very good work of previous administrations to significantly broaden and deepen that relationship," the official said.

The official made the candid observations while briefing reporters on the release of the new regional strategy. The senior administrator said the previous US administrations, including the previous one led by President Donald Trump, had done a great job in the Indo-Pacific region.

The strategic report was released as a Quad Ministerial is underway in Australia; foreign ministers from Australia, India, Japan and the US on Friday expressed concerns over the malign Chinese role in the region.

China, the strategic report said, is combining its economic, diplomatic, military, and technological might as it pursues a sphere of influence in the Indo-Pacific and seeks to become the world's most influential power.

The Chinese coercion and aggression spans the globe, but it is most acute in the Indo-Pacific, it said.

From the economic coercion of Australia to the conflict along the Line of Actual Control with India to the growing pressure on Taiwan and bullying of neighbours in the East and South China Seas, our allies and partners in the region bear much of the cost of the People's Republic of China's (PRC) harmful behaviour.

In the process, China is also undermining human rights and international law, including freedom of navigation, as well as other principles that have brought stability and prosperity to the Indo-Pacific, the strategy said.

"Our collective efforts over the next decade will determine whether the PRC succeeds in transforming the rules and norms that have benefitted the Indo-Pacific and the world. For our part, the United States is investing in the foundations of our strength at home, aligning our approach with those of our allies and partners abroad, and competing with the PRC to defend the interests and vision for the future that we share with others," it said.

"We will strengthen the international system, keep it grounded in shared values, and update it to meet 21st-century challenges. Our objective is not to change China but to shape the strategic environment in which it operates, building a balance of influence in the world that is maximally favourable to the United States, our allies and partners, and the interests and values we share," it added.

Responding to a question, the senior official told reporters that the last four administrations have played a significant role in improving relations with India.

"With regard to India, we very explicitly highlight the importance of - the importance of what the last four administrations have all played a very important role in advancing, which is the much greater US engagement, much improved US relations with and much closer US partnership with India," the official said.

"Obviously, India's role in the QUAD I think is a very significant element of that, including the ability to speak frankly, about issues in the region, to work together to deliver essentially public goods that address the challenges in the region, and to enhance ways in which we can coordinate," the official said.







India, the senior official said, is in a very different place, in many ways than Australia and other countries.



www.ndtv.com

US Warns India Against China's Aggression, Vows To Work Together

India is beset with significant geopolitical challenges, in particular from China and its behaviour on the Line of Actual Control, the White House has said, while releasing its Indo-Pacific Strategic Report.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com



Official White house document




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1492235106106359814

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1492316526573092864

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1492318270136872960

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1492242023042076673


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1492243109828202500

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1492550407474020352
 
INS_Vikramaditya

INS_Vikramaditya

FULL MEMBER
Nov 2, 2015
884
-5
1,021
Country
India
Location
India
Have to say this its mainly because US backing India received NSG waiver as well as MTCR membership and other entry into other exclusive clubs. In a distant future when India militarily and economically strong enough to bid for a permanent UNSC membership, US would be our best bet.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
6,464
-9
5,299
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
The US chose to break the neutrality between India-Pakistan technically making Pakistan in China camp forcing them to break neutrality between China-US... Time for Pakistan-china to make a defensive treaty including North korea, Afghanistan... China should step up to the occasion now in arming these countries with the latest tech possible because this move puts the regional security at risk making India the next Ukraine at our freaking door steps and I told some chinese before that this meance will have to be removed as it stands in the way against everything chinese including the han aspirations core existence and ambitions.... Going with this facist nation is also image wise a farce for US and I expect there declined due to this.. It is like carrying a stinking garbage trying to also contain Hans using effin gangus is double triggering issues for them... Beijing will eventually come to the conclusion that removing India is Chinas biggest national security goal.. We can't have a Ukraine here in the far east.. This is no no..

@tower9 @Beast
 
Last edited:
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
3,965
2
5,286
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
USA needs to enforce CAATSA sanctions on India. For the Quad to say its all about "protecting a rules based order", its outright hypocrisy for the USA to selectively enforce its own laws. Turkey...bad but India okay. This is the Quads rule based order. :lol: :lol: :lol:
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2019
9,700
4
16,223
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mangus Ortus Novem said:
PaaJee,

If you recall IndianPhraand DoLaan Trum called Modi ...Father of India... and Trump was right!

India with its most ancient civlisation ..is where everything started...

Just look at the CEOs in Amrikaa...Indians!!!

UK... Indians!

Australia... Indians!

AngloSaxons have finally realised the Paaawaar of India...

With Rise of India... the West is begging it to join its ExclusiveClub!

Without India and Indians.. the West will stop functioning in a single day!!!

The US says: India is the leader of SA!!!

Now the brave Indians will ask the Taiwan pres. to visit Delhi... you will see.

The good Indians are too strategic and intelligent for China or Pakistan to understand..

Haven't you seen how IndianStrategy in Galwan has worked brilliantly?

PLA is now bogged-down in Ladakh... right were the good Indians wanted them!!!

We must get used to live in a BraveNewWorld dominated by India and the good Indians!!!


Mangus
Click to expand...

Paa Jee: You are right. Had those braveheart "Bharati Sainaks" not been suffering from the itch in their earlobes, and not occupied in scratching them; they were all geared up to pounce upon Beijing, in no time. That itching saved the days of humiliation for the Chinese.
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2019
9,700
4
16,223
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mangus Ortus Novem said:
Yes, PaaJee, you are absolutely correct!

There is no end to IndianBravery...

It takes unimaginable courage to block a PLA FlyingKick ... which a brave Indian soldier did in Doklam.

Can you imagine the immense self-discpline and courage it takes to stop PLA SpikedDanda with face, back or side... But the BraveIndianArmy men did all of that...

And it was great IndianPsyOp against the PLA when the BraveIndians overwhelmed them by surrendering.. and even becoming Murgah... just giving the PLA illusion of victory...

Even Modi played 5D Chess with Pres. Xi of China... he allowed PLA to occupy more that 1000SqKm of Ladakh.. by saying that nobody has entered India... while leaving PLA to EnterIndia...

This is how deep the IndianBravery and Thinking goes...

The Power of Indianness.. the Rise of India.. the Birth of NewGlobalHegemon...

History will do justice to IndianBravery!!!


Mangus
Click to expand...

I am more than happy, Paa Jee, that ultimately the truth of Indian bravery and "veerta" is dawning upon us foolish and coward Pakistanis. Bravery was in such a great supply, that all the stock of different types of "Chakras" was expended. New "Chakras" were needed to be minted, at the manufacturing unit, on 24/7 basis.

Then, Indian soldiers demonstrated their real prowess, gained through centuries of martial upbringing, by jumping into the cold water of Galwan River, and showed to the poor Chinese art of swimming, in challenging circumstances.

As for that earlobes holding exercise, that is in fact an advanced defensive maneuver, which was invented in India, about 5000 years ago, by great Hindu warriors of that bygone period.

No doubt, history will be the witness to such a degree of fortitude, bravery and courage.
 
StormBreaker

StormBreaker

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 18, 2019
5,380
16
9,481
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SIPRA said:
Yeh sub India ko "chuk chuka" kay marwaayain gay. :lol:

@Mangus Ortus Novem
@peagle
@StormBreaker
@Riz



No. We support it. India must act as a bulwark against China. :lol:
Click to expand...
Ever heard of the phrase “Bubble Reputation” from Shakespeare’s “Seven Ages of Life” ?

Teens have this thing in circle, 4 friends ignite the 5th by calling him “You can do this” “Yea you can do this” “Come on Do it” “You the man”,

Instilling false and stupid sense of Optimism towards a stupid act/deed “Arey usne thappar mara tumhein, boooo shame shame” and the guy then goes on, Making stupid decisions and falls in the trap, If he doesn’t retaliate, He will lose his false repo and if he goes in, He might get a temporary applause or might get into worst by getting beat up once again.

This is the same trick US is playing with India by patting them and igniting them against two Nuclear powers.
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
18,744
70
50,198
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Get the hell out of here sleepy Joe. Is this idiot out of his mind. Who in the region wants that? China nope, Nepal nope, Bangladesh nope, Pakistan nope. Bhutan yes.
Anyway, we all know how they much they prize their allies go ask South Vietnam, South American dictators, Pakistan, the Kurds and Afghanistan, the first you can't find on a map anymore.
 
W

Wergeland

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 4, 2022
63
0
38
Country
Norway
Location
Norway
America may continue to support it. But the neighbors are not happy with this.

I am afraid US is betting on the wrong horse.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

S
Russia ‘Hits Out’ At India & QUAD Allies; Says Quadrilateral Security Dialogue Aimed To Deter Russia & China
Replies
0
Views
363
SuvarnaTeja
S
Chacha_Facebooka
France to work with India to promote ‘truly multilateral’ order
2
Replies
17
Views
881
Ahmet Pasha
Ahmet Pasha
GamoAccu
India ranked fourth most powerful country in Asia
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
d00od00o
D
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar
Replies
12
Views
177
satyamev
S
beijingwalker
If Quad doesn’t start biting soon, India must look at newer partners that would
Replies
14
Views
705
lonelyman
lonelyman

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom