'Support India's continued rise, regional leadership': US Releases Indo-Pacific strategy

The US chose to break the neutrality between India-Pakistan technically making Pakistan in China camp forcing them to break neutrality between China-US... Time for Pakistan-china to make a defensive treaty including North korea, Afghanistan... China should step up to the occasion now in arming these countries with the latest tech possible because this move puts the regional security at risk making India the next Ukraine at our freaking door steps and I told some chinese before that this meance will have to be removed as it stands in the way against everything chinese including the han aspirations core existence and ambitions.... Going with this facist nation is also image wise a farce for US and I expect there declined due to this.. It is like carrying a stinking garbage trying to also contain Hans using effin gangus is double triggering issues for them... Beijing will eventually come to the conclusion that removing India is Chinas biggest national security goal.. We can't have a Ukraine here in the far east.. This is no no..