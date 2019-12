This is my address to people of Pakistan and Muslims around the world. Yes we are thankful to Jinah and Iqbal for their vision and they saw it coming. They saw the facade of secularism and they saw that Muslims under Hindu Majority can never be safe. But now is not the time to taunt Muslims in India, instead now is the time to do dua for them and if we can provide any kind of other support to them we should not hesitate.



Indian Muslims need to also realize that until and unless you go for another partition or some independent area inside India or some autonomous region you would keep getting butchered, from now on things will get worse for Muslims of India. It's time Indian Muslims work on increasing iman and prepare themselves for a long fight. This fight is going to be long and brutal.



May ALLAH give Muslims of India and Kashmir victory against forces of kufr. May ALLAH destroy the empire of kufr May ALLAH guide us all and May ALLAH help us in our fight May ALLAH help us in following Islam and leaving haram and doing real Jihad in his cause. May ALLAH help every Muslim on face of the earth. May ALLAH guide us all May ALLAH help us all Ameen.

