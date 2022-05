Broccoli said: Yle poll: Support for Nato membership soars to 76% Support for joining the alliance has risen by 14 percentage points since March.

All long time pro-NATO Finns like myself send their thanks to Mr. Putin



He did in few months what we couldn't do in decades.

All long time pro-NATO Finns like myself send their thanks to Mr. PutinHe did in few months what we couldn't do in decades. Click to expand...

Will you keep sending thanks when finland gets bombed to pieces in case of a war? I love Finland and I don't want the Finnish people to have any problems. And this is exactly why they should remain neutral and not follow this madness. You're in the frontline. NATO will use your land and not care for the casualties. The Russians will react aggressively if they feel threatened. Because now they will have no buffer States left between them and NATO in Europe.