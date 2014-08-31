What's new

Support for Dharna & Danga - Where does the money come from?

well u never asked that from nawaz sharif ..where did his money come from ... pmln is using stupid logic ..why girls are daning, where is the money coming from ... for all my friends and family their .. they took their food and even for other protesters.. that is why all PTI members go home eat and come back in evening
 
Chak Bamu said:
Who is feeding 20K people every day? From where does this money come? It must cost about 5 million rupees daily. This has been going on for the past 16 days. So from where does this money come from? Any guesses?

How long can this be kept up?

p1_23.jpg
 
@Chak Bamu , I don't have answer to your question. And I TRY to minimize guessing on issues as big as involving accusing state institutions without enough evidence.
 
Meengla said:
@Chak Bamu , I don't have answer to your question. And I TRY to minimize guessing on issues as big as involving accusing state institutions without enough evidence.
This is not a troll thread, and I am not insinuating anything. I just thought how much it might cost to feed 20K people, calculated an amount and thought that even though it is not too much where could it come from? Its an honest question, and not a propaganda thing. I do not think it comes from Army, as such.
 
Chak Bamu said:
This is not a troll thread, and I am not insinuating anything. I just thought how much it might cost to feed 20K people, calculated an amount and thought that even though it is not too much where could it come from? Its an honest question, and not a propaganda thing. I do not think it comes from Army, as such.
This whole circus was richly financed by "someone". :D
 
SBD-3 said:
p1_23.jpg
Something is not right. It can not be that much.

I just find it a little disturbing that nobody seems to mind where all this comes from and how it is spent. Who bankrolls this Dharna & Danga? I am not saying its the Army. I am saying, follow the money trail. That is how most things get unraveled.
 
Chak Bamu said:
Something is not right. It can not be that much.

I just find it a little disturbing that nobody seems to mind where all this comes from and how it is spent. Who bankrolls this Dharna & Danga? I am not saying its the Army. I am saying, follow the money trail. That is how most things get unraveled.
A few million dollars to the leaders and a few millions of dollars for the crowd. It is not that much, really.
 
Link to post#17.

Chak Bamu said:
Who is feeding ... people every day? From where does this money come?...
Since such seems to be your biggest concerns...

*Many are from city itself and have homes there. They even go to work and attend jalsa in evening or send their families while the earning hand stays at home coz he's to go to work.

*Those who've come from other places have relatives\friends in Islamabad\Pindi that's why they leave in night and come back.

*Many sleep there which is a small fraction of the whole gathering::: for them there are volunteers who bring food. You might have seen video of that lady who brings a van full of food & parathay & Tea every day, have you!? And people can pay for food from their pocket too.

*At least two rich guys beside IK are Asad Omar & Jahangir Tareen,, besides many un-famous names who support PTI.



Chak Bamu said:
I do not watch ARY as a matter of principle. So, I really do not know all those special fuzzy and warm Dharna stories - I do not take bait.
Oh so you are a man of principles and take-in GEO-style propaganda only.! Suit yourself.
Let me mitigate your monitary concerns so you won't have to open a new thread questioning how people are being fed at dharna. They are fed like this:


a....jpg

a1.jpg
a11.jpg
a2.jpg
b.jpg
e.jpg
h.jpg


People bring their own food too:
x.jpg



Volunteer providing Medical services:
The Messenger of Allah used to go to battle with Umm Sulaim, and other women with her, from the Ansar, who would give water and attend to the wounded.
Jami` at-Tirmidhi 1575, In-book ref:Book 21, Hadith 36, Online English Ref:Vol. 3, Book 19, Hadith 1575.
Sahih al-Bukhari 4071, In-book ref:Book 64, Hadith 116, Online English ref:Vol. 5, Book 59, Hadith 398.

Med1.jpg







Pulsar said:
...20K demonstrators are holding the government and 250 million people ..Does this motley crowd represent all Pakistanis? No! So why should Nawaz step down?
Click to expand...

For every single person in jalsa there are 5000+ sitting at homes and support what attendees are doing in the field. So fix your defective understanding of numbers which are wanting the removal of corrupt family politics. PTI has largest supporter base than any other party in the country.

My new signature:
3.jpg
 
Chak Bamu said:
This is not a troll thread, and I am not insinuating anything. I just thought how much it might cost to feed 20K people, calculated an amount and thought that even though it is not too much where could it come from? Its an honest question, and not a propaganda thing. I do not think it comes from Army, as such.
Log apna kharch khud karaty hain. Ma na dosto k group k sath do din azadi march may guzaray sary dosto nanay is do dino may khurak etc her aik nay apni apni poket mony use ki ti.
 
sur said:
Since such seems to be your biggest concerns...

*Many are from city itself and have homes there. They even go to work and attend jalsa in evening or send their families while the earning hand stays at home coz he've to go to work.

*Those who've come from other places have relatives\friends in Islamabad\Pindi that's why they leave in night and come back.

*Many sleep there which is a small fraction of the whole gathering::: for them there are volunteers who bring food. You might have seen video of that lady who brings a van full of food & parathay & Tea every day, have you!? And people can pay for food from their pocket too.

*At least two rich guys beside IK are Asad Omar & Jahangir Tareen,, besides many un-famous names who support PTI.

.
.
.

My new signature:
View attachment 46103
I do not watch ARY as a matter of principle. So, I really do not know all those special fuzzy and warm Dharna stories - I do not take bait.
 

