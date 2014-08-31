Support for Dharna & Danga - Where does the money come from?

Who is feeding 20K people every day? From where does this money come? It must cost about 5 million rupees daily. This has been going on for the past 16 days. So from where does this money come from? Any guesses?
How long can this be kept up?
@Chak Bamu , I don't have answer to your question. And I TRY to minimize guessing on issues as big as involving accusing state institutions without enough evidence.
This is not a troll thread, and I am not insinuating anything. I just thought how much it might cost to feed 20K people, calculated an amount and thought that even though it is not too much where could it come from? Its an honest question, and not a propaganda thing. I do not think it comes from Army, as such.
Something is not right. It can not be that much.
I just find it a little disturbing that nobody seems to mind where all this comes from and how it is spent. Who bankrolls this Dharna & Danga? I am not saying its the Army. I am saying, follow the money trail. That is how most things get unraveled.
I do not watch ARY as a matter of principle. So, I really do not know all those special fuzzy and warm Dharna stories - I do not take bait.
...20K demonstrators are holding the government and 250 million people ..Does this motley crowd represent all Pakistanis? No! So why should Nawaz step down?
Log apna kharch khud karaty hain. Ma na dosto k group k sath do din azadi march may guzaray sary dosto nanay is do dino may khurak etc her aik nay apni apni poket mony use ki ti.This is not a troll thread, and I am not insinuating anything. I just thought how much it might cost to feed 20K people, calculated an amount and thought that even though it is not too much where could it come from? Its an honest question, and not a propaganda thing. I do not think it comes from Army, as such.
Since such seems to be your biggest concerns...
*Many are from city itself and have homes there. They even go to work and attend jalsa in evening or send their families while the earning hand stays at home coz he've to go to work.
*Those who've come from other places have relatives\friends in Islamabad\Pindi that's why they leave in night and come back.
*Many sleep there which is a small fraction of the whole gathering::: for them there are volunteers who bring food. You might have seen video of that lady who brings a van full of food & parathay & Tea every day, have you!? And people can pay for food from their pocket too.
*At least two rich guys beside IK are Asad Omar & Jahangir Tareen,, besides many un-famous names who support PTI.
This whole circus was richly financed by "someone".