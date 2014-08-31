Support for Dharna & Danga - Where does the money come from?

Chak Bamu said: Who is feeding ... people every day? From where does this money come?... Click to expand...

your biggest concerns

have homes

send their families

have relatives\friends in Islamabad\Pindi

volunteers

Asad Omar & Jahangir Tareen

Chak Bamu said: I do not watch ARY as a matter of principle . So, I really do not know all those special fuzzy and warm Dharna stories - I do not take bait . Click to expand...

People bring their own food too

Volunteer providing Medical services

The Messenger of Allah used to go to battle with Umm Sulaim, and other women with her, from the Ansar, who would give water and attend to the wounded

Jami` at-Tirmidhi 1575, In-book ref:Book 21, Hadith 36, Online English Ref:Vol. 3, Book 19, Hadith 1575

Sahih al-Bukhari 4071, In-book ref:Book 64, Hadith 116, Online English ref:Vol. 5, Book 59, Hadith 398

Pulsar said: ...20K demonstrators are holding the government and 250 million people ..Does this motley crowd represent all Pakistanis? No! So why should Nawaz step down? Click to expand...

For every single person in ja lsa there are 5000+ sitting at homes and support what attendees are doing in the field

PTI has largest supporter base than any other party

Since such seems to be...*Many are from city itself andthere. They even go to work and attend jalsa in evening orwhile the earning hand stays at home coz he's to go to work.*Those who've come from other placesthat's why they leave in night and come back.*Many sleep there which is::: for them there arewho bring food. You might have seen video of that lady who brings a van full of food & parathay & Tea every day, have you!? And people can pay for food from their pocket too.*At least two rich guys beside IK are,, besides many un-famous names who support PTI.Oh so you are a man of principles and take-in GEO-style propaganda only.! Suit yourself.Let me mitigate your monitary concerns so you won't have to open a new thread questioning how people are being fed at dharna. They are fed like this:. So fix your defective understanding of numbers which are wanting the removal of corrupt family politics.in the country.My new signature: