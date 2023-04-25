What's new

[SUPERPOWER] THE UNITED STATES SPENDS MORE ON DEFENSE THAN THE NEXT 10 COUNTRIES COMBINED

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

THE UNITED STATES SPENDS MORE ON DEFENSE THAN THE NEXT 10 COUNTRIES COMBINED​

the-united-states-spends-more-on-defense-than-the-next-10-countries-combined.jpg


Defense spending by the United States accounted for nearly 40 percent of military expenditures by countries around the world in 2022, according to recently released figures from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). U.S. defense spending increased by $71 billion from 2021 to 2022, in part due to a military aid sent to support Ukraine in its ongoing conflict, and the United States now spends more on defense than the next 10 countries combined (up from outspending the next 9 countries combined in 2021).

Defense-spending-Afghanistan_1.jpg


SIPRI’s definition of defense spending is broader than the definitions that are most frequently used in fiscal policy discussions in the United States, and according to their calculations, the United States spent $877 billion on national defense in 2022. SIPRI includes discretionary and mandatory outlays by the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of State, and the National Intelligence Program. By contrast, the national defense budget function ($766 billion in 2022) excludes outlays by the Department of State and certain programs of the Department of Energy. Nonetheless, the SIPRI comparison provides useful insights on the sheer scale of U.S. defense spending relative to other nations.

defense-spending-covers-a-wide-range-of-activities.jpg


Although the United States spends more on defense than any other country, the Congressional Budget Office projects that defense spending as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) will decline over the next 10 years — from 3.1 percent of GDP in 2023 to 2.8 percent in 2033. That is considerably lower than the 50-year average spending on defense of 4.3 percent of GDP.

defense-spending-is-projected-to-fall-further-below-its-historical-share-of-gdp.jpg


Defense spending accounts for a sizable portion of the federal budget and the United States vastly outspends other nations. In determining the appropriate level of such spending in the future, it will be important to evaluate whether it is being used effectively and how it fits in with other national priorities.

The United States Spends More on Defense than the Next 10 Countries Combined

Defense spending by the United States accounted for nearly 40 percent of military expenditures by countries around the world in 2022.
@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote Although the United States spends more on defense than any other country, the Congressional Budget Office projects that defense spending as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) will decline over the next 10 years — from 3.1 percent of GDP in 2023 to 2.8 percent in 2033. That is considerably lower than the 50-year average spending on defense of 4.3 percent of GDP.


be careful!
 
Although the United States spends more on defense than any other country, the Congressional Budget Office projects that defense spending as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) will decline over the next 10 years — from 3.1 percent of GDP in 2023 to 2.8 percent in 2033. That is considerably lower than the 50-year average spending on defense of 4.3 percent of GDP.


^ @beijingwalker @ZeEa5KPul be careful!
Who cares? It's only dead dollars. :D
 

