Superpower India - Protests after nine-year-old girl is allegedly raped and murdered in India

Vanguard One

Vanguard One

Dec 20, 2019
Hundreds of people protested in the Indian capital Delhi on Wednesday for the fourth day straight, as outrage continues to build over the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl from one of India's most oppressed castes.

Protesters marched holding signs that demanded accountability for the girl's death. "We want justice," they chanted, with placards that read: "Justice for India's daughter."

The parents of the girl attended the protests as well, sitting on a makeshift stage with supporters from their village. The girl's mother sobbed and screamed, at times calling out for her daughter to "come back."

1628144319036.png

Hundreds of people protested in the Indian capital Delhi over the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl. (AP)


Around late morning, police estimated there were approximately 80 protesters present. However, the crowd soon swelled, with a CNN team on the ground placing the estimate at closer to 300. Police confirmed that 200 security personnel had been deployed to the protest site.

The nine-year-old girl - a member of the Dalit community, the most oppressed group in India's Hindu system of caste hierarchy - had gone to fetch water from a Delhi crematorium on Sunday, according to Ingit Pratap Singh, a senior Delhi police official, citing a statement from the victim's mother.

After the girl did not return for half an hour, the crematorium's priest, 55-year-old Radhey Shyam, called the mother and showed her the body of her deceased daughter, said Singh.

"The girl was lying on a bench there, they told her mother that look, her lips are blue and her body is burnt from the lips down to the wrist," Singh said.

he mother was told that her daughter had been electrocuted while trying to fetch water.

1628144361462.png

Protesters burned effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Getty)


Shyam and three other crematorium employees convinced the mother to cremate the body, claiming it would be a hassle to involve the police, said Singh. The girl's body was cremated, with her parents present.

But the incident sparked outcry in their village, and after the parents returned home, about 200 villagers gathered demanding justice.

That same night, police arrested four men alleged to be involved in the girl's death. They have yet to be charged, but have been remanded to judicial custody for two weeks, Singh said.

Police are investigating the crime as an incident of caste violence, and are also investigating allegations of rape made by the victims' family and other villagers.

Evidence destroyed

Since the girl's body has already largely been cremated, medical examiners "could not ascertain anything based on the remaining parts of the body" during the post-mortem exam, said Singh on Wednesday.

Forensic units are now testing other pieces of evidence like bodily fluids on her clothing to "ascertain if there was any discharge that is used in the sexual assault," he said.

READ MORE: Rape and killing of Dalit woman shocks India, draws outrage

1628144425501.png

The protests began Sunday night in the area where the rape took place, but have grown as anger spread. (Getty)

In India's caste-based social hierarchy, Dalits refer to those belonging to oppressed castes, and have been referred to as "untouchables" in the past. They experience severe discrimination, and are often victims of sexual violence and assault.

India's caste system was officially abolished in 1950, but the 2,000-year-old social hierarchy imposed on people by birth still exists in many aspects of life. The caste system categorises Hindus at birth, defining their place in society, what jobs they can do and who they can marry.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister, tweeted a statement on Tuesday night after facing accusations of silence.

"The murder of the nine-year-old in Delhi after being ravaged is extremely shameful," he wrote, calling for the death sentence for the perpetrators.

"I will meet the victim's family tomorrow and do everything possible to help them in this fight for justice."

Shaktisinh Gohil, a member of parliament from India's main Congress Party, has asked for the incident to be discussed during the ongoing parliamentary session.

1628144476054.png

Indians hold placards protesting against the alleged gang rape and killing of a Dalit woman last October. (AP)


Dalit women at risk

The protests began Sunday night in the area where the rape took place, but have grown as anger spread.
On Tuesday, some protesters burned effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as anger grew over his silence on the issue and the perceived failure of the government to protect young girls from the country's persistent rape problem.

Protesters included men, women and children, some wearing masks with a cross over the mouth to signify silence from the country's leaders.

"My relatives live in the same village as the girl," said Anil Kumar, 46, at the protest on Wednesday. "It is complete lawlessness in New Delhi. A nine-year-old is raped and the administration was sleeping."

"We want the harshest punishment for the accused, an example should be set by the government," he added. "Women's safety cannot be taken lightly."

The mother of the victim told CNN on Wednesday she wanted justice for her daughter's death. "My daughter was a very good daughter, she was a lovely daughter," she said, in tears.

According to India's National Crime Records Bureau, more than 32,000 cases of alleged rape were reported in the latest available figures from 2019 -- one rape roughly every 17 minutes. But experts say that the real number is likely much higher, owing to the shame attached to reporting sexual assault and the social barriers faced by victims.

The number skyrockets when taking into account other crimes against women, like sexual harassment, voyeurism, attempted rape or other types of assault.

 
Maira La

Maira La

Mar 5, 2010
Aljazeera is also reporting this. Rapist is a Hindu Priest. The girl was also quickly cremated by the rapist and his aides.
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

Mar 17, 2007
RSS hindoo is the problem
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

Jul 26, 2021
Maira La said:
Sick ba$tards, they think they can do whatever to lower castes and get away with it. :mad:
(I’ll ignore this never happened in Bangladesh, but I will woof 24/7 against India)
www.dhakatribune.com

Imam holds madrasa student captive, rapes her for two days

Police say the 50-year-old man confessed to the crimes during initial interrogation
www.dhakatribune.com www.dhakatribune.com
PradoTLC said:
RSS hindoo is the problem
(Yes even here RSS was responsible)
www.indiatoday.in

Cleric arrested for raping minor girl inside mosque in Delhi

A cleric was arrested to allegedly raping a minor girl who had reportedly come to fetch water at a mosque in Delhi.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
Maira La

Maira La

Mar 5, 2010
Sudarshan said:
..
In every other country it's because a person is criminal but in India it's because of caste system which is why rape is so pervasive, brutal and frequent. Given your history of things like 'temple prostitution', 'breast tax' etc. it is not very surprising.
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

Jul 26, 2021
Maira La said:
In every other country it's because a person is criminal but in India it's because of caste system which is why rape is so pervasive, brutal and frequent. Given your history of things like 'temple prostitution', 'breast tax' etc. it is not very surprising.
Yes you know more about others,
www.dhakatribune.com

Imam holds madrasa student captive, rapes her for two days

Police say the 50-year-old man confessed to the crimes during initial interrogation
www.dhakatribune.com www.dhakatribune.com

Do your bit and criticise this. And stop commenting on my religion, Don’t bring religion here.
 
