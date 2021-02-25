What's new

Superpower ambitions or claims

Bagheera

Bagheera

When foreigners ridicule or scornfully dismiss Indian people's ambitions or claims of superpower, I feel so exultant. In the arcane realm of covert intelligence, such perception is an indication of how well the intelligence organization has hidden it's activities. When I hear comments like 'country of rapists', 'open defecation', 'sh1thole' etc, I feel joyful anticipation. Such remarks are backhanded compliments. An intelligence agency's job is not to build reputation but to produce desired results.

Speaking of 'praise', the word 'slumistan' has gone out of fashion. It was in vogue till the infamous 2012 Delhi rape.

I suspect RAW (India's external intelligence agency) itself has meticulously created this image of a third class country, in order to deflect attention from it's missions. When I read articles describing Indians as delusional losers I feel jubilant. The stupidity displayed by Indians is too glaring to be real - advocating cow urine and dung as solution to all problems etc. Definitely it's a camouflage.

I am so excited and thrilled about RAW's Midas touch.



When foreigners ridicule or scornfully dismiss Indian people's ambitions or claims of superpower, I feel so exultant. In the arcane realm of covert intelligence, such perception is an indication of how well the intelligence organization has hidden it's activities. When I hear comments like 'country of rapists', 'open defecation', 'sh1thole' etc, I feel joyful anticipation. Such remarks are backhanded compliments. An intelligence agency's job is not to build reputation but to produce desired results.

Speaking of 'praise', the word 'slumistan' has gone out of fashion. It was in vogue till the infamous 2012 Delhi rape.

I suspect RAW (India's external intelligence agency) itself has meticulously created this image of a third class country, in order to deflect attention from it's missions. When I read articles describing Indians as delusional losers I feel jubilant. The stupidity displayed by Indians is too glaring to be real - advocating cow urine and dung as solution to all problems etc. Definitely it's a camouflage.

I am so excited and thrilled about RAW's Midas touch.

- PRTP GWD
:rofl::rofl::rofl:
I have no words, but my diagnosis of bubble burst was right
 
GHALIB

by RAW ?
you are right about meticulously created image of third class country .but it has been created by gobar and gomutra brigade of bhakts .

Speaking of 'praise', the word 'slumistan' has gone out of fashion. It was in vogue till the infamous 2012 Delhi rape.

I suspect RAW (India's external intelligence agency) itself has meticulously created this image of a third class country, in order to deflect attention from it's missions. When I read articles describing Indians as delusional losers I feel jubilant. The stupidity displayed by Indians is too glaring to be real - advocating cow urine and dung as solution to all problems etc. Definitely it's a camouflage.

I am so excited and thrilled about RAW's Midas touch.

- PRTP GWD
by RAW ?
you are right about meticulously created image of third class country .but it has been created by gobar and gomutra brigade of bhakts .
 
The stupidity displayed by Indians is too glaring to be real
I know right? Yet it is so true. So tangible,measurable and ubiquitous. And when some enlightened Indian starts to realize what is happening in his society, he is in disbelief. His eyes see what they want to see. And yes, obviously, he thinks RAW is involved in all of this.
 
Surya 1

by RAW ?
you are right about meticulously created image of third class country .but it has been created by gobar and gomutra brigade of bhakts .
I don't think India has that image in world except in the countries whose main export is donkey in 21st century.
 
HttpError

Did you take your medicines today?

Speaking of 'praise', the word 'slumistan' has gone out of fashion. It was in vogue till the infamous 2012 Delhi rape.

I suspect RAW (India's external intelligence agency) itself has meticulously created this image of a third class country, in order to deflect attention from it's missions. When I read articles describing Indians as delusional losers I feel jubilant. The stupidity displayed by Indians is too glaring to be real - advocating cow urine and dung as solution to all problems etc. Definitely it's a camouflage.

I am so excited and thrilled about RAW's Midas touch.



- PRTP GWD
Did you take your medicines today?
 
t1000

t1000

I have observed from the very beginning of my presence here that you have serious psychiatric issues.

Take your medicines and go for daily walks, it helps.
Get well soon boy!!
PS: chinese virus is real

Speaking of 'praise', the word 'slumistan' has gone out of fashion. It was in vogue till the infamous 2012 Delhi rape.

I suspect RAW (India's external intelligence agency) itself has meticulously created this image of a third class country, in order to deflect attention from it's missions. When I read articles describing Indians as delusional losers I feel jubilant. The stupidity displayed by Indians is too glaring to be real - advocating cow urine and dung as solution to all problems etc. Definitely it's a camouflage.

I am so excited and thrilled about RAW's Midas touch.



- PRTP GWD
I have observed from the very beginning of my presence here that you have serious psychiatric issues.

Take your medicines and go for daily walks, it helps.
Get well soon boy!!
PS: chinese virus is real
 
