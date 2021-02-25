Superpower ambitions or claims



- PRTP GWD

When foreigners ridicule or scornfully dismiss Indian people's ambitions or claims of superpower, I feel so exultant. In the arcane realm of covert intelligence, such perception is an indication of how well the intelligence organization has hidden it's activities. When I hear comments like 'country of rapists', 'open defecation', 'sh1thole' etc, I feel joyful anticipation. Such remarks are backhanded compliments. An intelligence agency's job is not to build reputation but to produce desired results.Speaking of 'praise', the word 'slumistan' has gone out of fashion. It was in vogue till the infamous 2012 Delhi rape.I suspect RAW (India's external intelligence agency) itself has meticulously created this image of a third class country, in order to deflect attention from it's missions. When I read articles describing Indians as delusional losers I feel jubilant. The stupidity displayed by Indians is too glaring to be real - advocating cow urine and dung as solution to all problems etc. Definitely it's a camouflage.I am so excited and thrilled about RAW's Midas touch.