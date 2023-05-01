What's new

‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Crosses the $1 Billion Mark at the Global Box Office

The animated film “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” crossed the $1 billion box-office threshold on Sunday, making it the fifth movie to do so since the start of the pandemic and the surest sign yet that the theatrical movie business is on the rebound after a prolonged downturn.

Despite middling reviews, the Universal Pictures film, which features Chris Pratt as the voice of the beloved video game character Mario, has been in theaters for only 26 days and is now the seventh biggest film in Universal’s history, passing both “Jurassic World Dominion” and the animated “Despicable Me” in worldwide box office grosses.

www.nytimes.com

‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Crosses the $1 Billion Mark

The animated film’s grosses helped make April the first month to surpass its prepandemic average at the box office.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com
 

