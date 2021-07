Can't wait!!!!Big American flag on the damn crew's vestIts Polo sport, U.S.AGeorgetown trunks, yeah, the blue and greyQueens roller rink, U.S.AWhere shit pops off like two SKsUp in U.S.A, all the barrels have low onBrooklyn, Queens, and so on and so onRaised in a city where anything can go wrongYou can get shot for your ski man coat on[Outro]USA [x10+]Edit: