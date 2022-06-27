SUPCON and NED University reached university-enterprise coop KARACHI, Jun. 27 (Gwadar Pro) – Recently, Zhejiang SUPCON Technology Co., Ltd. and Pakistan's NED Un

KARACHI, Jun. 27 (Gwadar Pro) – Recently, Zhejiang SUPCON Technology Co., Ltd. and Pakistan's NED University of Engineering & Technology officially announced that they had reached a university-enterprise cooperation agreementAs one of the oldest universities in Pakistan, NED University just held its 100th anniversary commemoration this year. Qu Ruichen, the SUPCON Pakistan representative, was invited to speak at the party.SUPCON is a global technology company that provides process automation and digitalization products, solutions and services. SUPCON Headquarters Hangzhou, China, and operates in Pakistan and Southeast Asia, MEA, Eastern Europe, etc. Adhering to a shared mission of Make Industry Smarter, Make Life Easier, SUPCON is committed to continuous improvement in industry development and human well-being.Qu Ruichen, SUPCON Pakistan representative speak at the anniversary party [Photo provided by SUPCON]According to the cooperation intention between SUPCON and NED University, the two parties will adhere to the principle of mutual promotion and win-win cooperation to jointly cultivate compound professionals and conduct in-depth cooperation around the construction of internship training bases. During this cooperation period, SUPCON will provide scholarship funds to NED University, and provide internship opportunities for students in related majors, as well as exclusive training programs and employment opportunities for graduates.The reporter learned that since the signing of the first Pakistani project in 2006, SUPCON has always been deeply involved in the Pakistani market so far. In nearly two decades, SUPCON has set up offices in Lahore and Karachi, and the local training base can provide employees and customers with systematic training in all aspects."To date, our local business includes all automation, intelligent and digitalization products, solutions and services of SUPCON, such as control systems, industrial software, field instruments, as well as digital operations solution, and clients involve all walks of life in Pakistan, including oil & gas, chemical, power, building material, sugar, etc. Clients including WAPDA, Sitara Chemical, Ittehad Chemical, Bestway Cement have replaced all or most of their production lines with SUPCON control system." Qu Ruichen said.In the future, SUPCON will actively help local enterprises achieve digital transformation faster and better, and bring products and solutions suitable for local Pakistani clients to new energy sector such as wind power, photovoltaics and hydropower.