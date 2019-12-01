What's new

With these high level visits and briefings, sounds like we could be seeing some big developments from SUPARCO in the next few months. Since winter test launches for missiles seems to be preferred, wouldn't be shocked to see an experimental satellite launched by a Pakistani SLV.


Hafeez Shakh briefed on SUPARCO initiatives

Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was given detailed presentation about working of SUPARCO, its latest initiatives and projects
Pakistan's nuclear, strategic capability safe, secure: PM Imran | The Express Tribune

Says all available resources would be utilised further to preserve sovereignty of the country
