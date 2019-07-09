What's new

Supapowa Army used floodlights and megaphones to twart Chinese invasion

H

Han Patriot

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 23, 2011
9,354
-19
13,869
Country
China
Location
Singapore
www.indiatoday.in

China made provocative military attempts to change status quo in Pangong Tso Lake: MEA

India-China conflict: The MEA said China recently made an "attempt to change the status quo" in Pangong Tso Lake area by resorting to provocative military manoeuvres.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in

They went in sneakily and occupied some heights and used floodlights and megaphones to deter Chinese soldiers. In return we shot 2 Tibetans and occupied 2 hilltops. Lol
 
Crystal-Clear

Crystal-Clear

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 28, 2017
5,174
-2
4,343
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S Cow vigilantes making life difficult for people living in supapowa land Central & South Asia 4
Iltutmish India vs China – Who Would Win? Army/Military Comparison Military Photos & Multimedia 0
AZADPAKISTAN2009 Special Thank you Thread for Pakistan Army's efforts to help relief efforts in Karachi Pakistan Army 3
J Testing PLA and Indian Army Helmets Central & South Asia 4
Zarvan Featured Brazilian army has finalized upgrade of its fleet of M113 tracked APCs Land Warfare 0
Maarkhoor Indian Army JCO killed in firing along LoC in J&K's Rajouri Indian Defence Forum 0
crankthatskunk Army JCO killed in cross border firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir Strategic & Foreign Affairs 2
beijingwalker Chinese soldiers shine at International Army Games 2020 Military Forum 0
Zarvan Featured British army selects Jacobs to develop devices of robot able to cross water in hostile territory Land Warfare 0
Imran Khan CAA NOTAM- army proof range sonmiani will remain active 27 to 31 aug Social & Current Events 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top