Russia hopes West won't 'obstruct anti-terror operation' in Syria: Lavrov



Russia on Wednesday called on the West not to stand in the way of an "anti-terror operation" in Syria's Idlib, as speculation grows Damascus is planning a Russian-backed offensive on the rebel-held province.



more at Russia on Wednesday called on the West not to stand in the way of an "anti-terror operation" in Syria's Idlib, as speculation grows Damascus is planning a Russian-backed offensive on the rebel-held province.