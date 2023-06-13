What's new

Summer is here, traveler envies about how the local Uighurs of Xinjiang rural small town and village spend their summer nights

Summer is here, traveler envies about how the local Uighurs of Xinjiang rural small town and village spend their summer nights

The vlogger wonders why Han Chinese usually tend to keep a staight face while Uighur people seem to be always happy and laugh.

Awat villge night food market
 
Awat County (Uyghur: ئاۋات ناھىيىسى) is a county in Aksu Prefecture, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China. Awat County is located on the southern foot of the Tian Shan mountain range and on the northern edge of the Taklamakan Desert.

In a 2018 report from Radio Free Asia, Awat County was said to have three re-education camps. An RFA listener provided a copy of a "confidentiality agreement" requiring re-education camp detainees to not discuss the workings of the camps and said local residents were instructed to tell members of re-education camp inspection teams visiting No. 2 Re-education Camp, which had transferred thousands detainees and removed barbed wire from the perimeter of the camp walls, that there was only one camp in the county.

Vlogger says it's hard to believe this is just a remote village

Even downtown Beijing weekends don't have these many people, but aren't they supposed to be in "concentration camps"? or this is the very place that the western media terms as a "concentration camp"?
 

