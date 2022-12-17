What's new

Sumela Monastery - Greek Orthodox Monastery in Turkey

Today I learned about the Sumela Monastery, which is an amazing monastery in the former Byzantine Empire, now deep in Eastern Turkey, which was built in the 4th century. It is an amazing architectural marvel, built alongside a cliff.

Think about it, if you were a Greek Orthodox monk living here, in a monastery that was standing for a 1000 years, and suddenly one day the Ottomans conquers your territory and you are now in an alien empire. Over the centuries, you tentatively survive in this new reality, then one day, all Greeks are forced to evacuate the region and abandon this 1500 year old monastery.

Shows you that nothing is permanent in life. Nothing is guaranteed tomorrow. All empires collapse one day.

Admire-the-beincredible-Sumela-Monastery-on-the-Sumela-Monastery-Tour-from-Trabzon-scaled.jpg
 

