Sultana, a descendant of the Mughal emperor, wants ownership of the Red Fort

Inquilab Desk | Release time: January 1, 2022, 10:59 p.m.Claiming to be the heir of the Mughal dynasty, a poor elderly woman living in Calcutta, India,demanded the return of ownership of the Red Fort, once used by the emperors as a beautiful palace. The woman, named Sultana Begum, lived in a two-room hut in a slum on the outskirts of Kolkata. He is fighting for survival on a nominal pension. -AFPSultana Begum has marriage documents with Mirza Mohammad Bedar Bakht, the great-grandson of Bahadur Shah Jafar, the last Mughal ruler of India. Bedar Bakht's death in 1980 plunged him into a difficult struggle. It has been almost 10 years since he applied to the authorities for recognition of royalty and compensation accordingly. There is no solution yet. The 6-year-old said, "Do you think the descendants of the emperors who built the Taj Mahal are now living in abject poverty?"Sultana Begum has filed a case in an Indian court seeking her recognition. Begum has claimed that she is the legal owner of the red fort built in the 17th century. Located in New Delhi, this historic fort was once the center of power of the Mughal Empire. Sultana Begum said, "I hope the government will give me justice. When someone owns something, it should be returned to him. ' According to Sultana Begum, the social workers said that their identities could be identified with the descendants of the last emperor of India, Bahadur Shah Jafar. Sultana Begum has said in the case filed in the court that the Indian government is holding illegal occupation of the Red Fort. He commented that ownership should be returned to him.Last week (the last week of December), the Delhi High Court dismissed Sultana Begum's plea as a "waste of time". But he claims to be a descendant of the Mughal Empire; The court did not comment on whether it was valid. Instead, the court said, Sultana Begum's legal team failed to argue why no such case had been filed by her descendants in the 150 years since Jafar's deportation. However, Sultana Begum's lawyer said that the proceedings of this case will continue. He said he had decided to appeal the order to a higher bench of the court.Sultana hopes for justice: Sultana Begum is living an uncertain life. She was forced to move to a slum even before she became a widow. He still lives in that slum. The government of the country will recognize him as the legitimate owner of the Red Fort; Sultana still sees that hope. Begum when she was married to 32-year-old Mirza Mohammad Bedar Bakht; He was only 14 then. She said, "Poverty, fear and lack of resources have pushed her to the brink of extinction." Begum lives in a small hut with one of her grandchildren. Share the kitchen with neighbors. Uses water from roadside tube wells.For the past few years he has been running a small tea shop next to his house in the slum. But it was also demolished during the road expansion. He is currently living on a monthly pension of Tk 6,000. Sultana still hopes that the Indian government will recognize her as the imperial heir and the legitimate owner of the Red Fort. "I hope to get what I deserve today, tomorrow or in 10 years," he said. By the grace of God, I will get it back ... I am sure there will be justice. 'The last consequence of Emperor Bahadur Shah Jafar: After the conquest of India by the East India Company, a commercial enterprise of the British banians, the boundaries of the capital of the Mughal Empire narrowed. Emperor Jafar made his debut in the Mughal Empire in 1838. Twenty years later, in 1857, there was a mass revolt in the Indian Army (sepoy revolt); Which is now recognized as India's first war of independence. After the rebellion failed, the soldiers declared 72-year-old Zafar, their leader, to be their leader. The Mughal ruler was also known as the famous Urdu poet.Within a month, British troops besieged Delhi and ruthlessly suppressed the revolt. Despite the surrender of members of the royal family, 10 surviving sons of Emperor Jafar were executed. Zafar went into self-imposed exile in neighboring Myanmar in a bullock cart and died in captivity five years later.Symbol of India's independence: Many years after the uprising, many of the buildings of the Red Fort were demolished and were in a state of disrepair before the colonial authorities ordered the renovation of the fort in the early twentieth century. The Red Fort later became a 'powerful symbol' of liberation from British rule for the Indians. India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the national flag at the fort on the first day after the country's independence in 1947. Now every year the first national flag is hoisted at the Red Fort on India's Independence Day.