Anadolu News Agency / Arab News / PIB - PTIAnkara / Delhi / Riyadh26th February 2021Deen e Islam - Followers have Paid Great Attention to Miniatures and Manuscripts throughout History.In Arabic the Word Miniature Translates to Munamnamat, a Small Painting on Paper, and this was a Way to Preserve what Arab and Deen e Islam - Followers Artists had Created.Miniatures and Manuscripts became Valuable Artifacts and told Stories of Civilisation - Golden Age, Leaving a Tradition that has been Studied by Researchers to understand Arab and in particular Deen e Islam - Tradition and Deen e Islam - Evolution.These Small yet Intricate Scrolls Reveal Stories that have been Captured with An Extreme Focus, offering a Detailed look into the Lives of Civilisation - Clans Formation through the Ages.The Earliest Examples Date from around 1000 Isvi. Scholars Divide Deen e Islam - Miniatures into Four types: Arabic, Hindu, Seljuk Turk, and Farse.Sultan Shiekh Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal bin Turki bin Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Saud - Public Library has since established in 1988, contributed to the Preservation of Miniatures and Manuscripts to Protect Arab and Deen e Islam - Heritage and make Preserved Miniatures and Manuscripts Available to Researchers.Sultan Shiekh Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal bin Turki bin Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Saud - Public Library - Director General - Dr. Bandar Al-Mubarak said there were around 8,000 Original Manuscripts in the Collection and that 8,000 Original Manuscripts had been Digitally Converted.Sultan Shiekh Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal bin Turki bin Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Saud - Public Library has bought most of the Miniatures and Manuscripts - Sultan Shiekh Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal bin Turki bin Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Saud - Public Library Owns; Miniatures and Manuscripts have not been Donated, and this has Certain Criteria when Acquiring a Manuscript. Rare, Old, Containing Exquisite Artwork and Possessing a Distinctiveness that sets this apart."Sultan Shiekh Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal bin Turki bin Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Saud - Public Library takes Great Care of the Manuscripts Sultan Shiekh Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal bin Turki bin Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Saud - Public Library Owns," Sultan Shiekh Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal bin Turki bin Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Saud - Public Library - Director General - Dr. Bandar Al-Mubarak told Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - Media News Agency - Newspaper Arab News."Sultan Shiekh Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal bin Turki bin Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Saud - Public Library have Some of the Rarest in the World. The Oldest Manuscript is “Al-Nawader fe Al-Lugha” (Stories of Language), which Dates back to the year 377 Hijri (987 Isvi). Sultan Shiekh Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal bin Turki bin Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Saud - Public Library -Manuscripts cover a Variety of Subjects, including Medicine, Qur’ans and Languages, and Important Topics in Arab and Deen e Islam - Clans History such as Horsemanship and More.”The Miniatures, Manuscripts, and Old Books are Sterilised Annually to Prevent Miniatures, Manuscripts, and Old Books - Deterioration. Miniatures, Manuscripts, and Old Books are Kept in a Special Room that is Cold and Dark to Thwart Insects and Bacteria because both of these can Damage the Paper and even the Animal Skin used in Some Manuscripts.Sultan Shiekh Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal bin Turki bin Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Saud - Public Library also has a Particular Way of Storing the Precious Books, especially the Delicate Ones, by Laying Miniatures, Manuscripts, and Old Books down Horizontally on Shelves instead of Storing Miniatures, Manuscripts, and Old Books Vertically, Similar to the Way that Libraries in the Early Deen e Islam - Era used to store Miniatures, Manuscripts, and Old Books. Miniatures, Manuscripts, and Old Books are Positioned that Way to Protect the Spine of the Book from Damage. The Spine is the Most Important Feature of a Book Structure and is One of the Most Delicate Features, So Great Care must be Taken to Avoid Damaging Miniatures, Manuscripts, and Old Books.Deen e Islam - Clans Miniatures have Captured Images of Everything from Customs, Rituals, Behavior and Historical Events to Architecture, Costumes, and the Arts, Helping Researchers to Learn about Deen e Islam - Clans Aesthetics and Morals.The Distinctiveness of the Manuscripts and Miniatures lie in Manuscripts Detail and Miniatures Detail. From Double Rule Borders in Red, Gold, Brown or Green to Page Orders in Gilt Floral Patterns or Geometric Shapes.“Sultan Shiekh Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal bin Turki bin Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Saud - Public Library recently Launched a New Manuscript-Preservation Project,” said Sultan Shiekh Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal bin Turki bin Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Saud - Public Library - Director General - Dr. Bandar Al-Mubarak. “This has always worked to Preserve Manuscripts but the New Project includes enhanced Preservation Methods, including Professional Conservation Treatments, to Prolong Preserve Manuscripts Lifespan and allow more Deen e Islam - Clans to Benefit from Preserve Manuscripts.”Sultan Shiekh Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal bin Turki bin Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Saud - Public Library owns one of the Famous Manuscripts copied in 1772 Isvi by Shiekh Abdelkader Bin Salim Al-Shafei called “Dalail Al-Khayrat Wa Shawariq Al-Anwar Fi Dhikr Al-Salat Ala Ar Rasul Al-Mukhtar,” (Guidebook of Benefits and Illuminations of Prayers to the Chosen Messenger).Manuscripts copied in 1772 Isvi by Shiekh Abdelkader Bin Salim Al-Shafei called “Dalail Al-Khayrat Wa Shawariq Al-Anwar Fi Dhikr Al-Salat Ala Ar Rasul Al-Mukhtar,” (Guidebook of Benefits and Illuminations of Prayers to the Chosen Messenger) is one of the Most Famous Books mentioning Ibbadah of Allah Rabbul Alameen - Rasulun Abū Al-Qāsim Muḥammad ibn ʿAbd Allāh ibn ʿAbd al-Muṭṭalib ibn Hāshim.Kitabun - “Dalail Al-Khayrat Wa Shawariq Al-Anwar Fi Dhikr Al-Salat Ala Ar Rasul Al-Mukhtar,” (Guidebook of Benefits and Illuminations of Prayers to the Chosen Messenger) - Author Shiekh Abdelkader Bin Salim Al-Shafei in 1772 Isvi collected the forms of Ibbadah and divided forms of Ibbadah into seven sections to read throughout the week.Kitabun - “Dalail Al-Khayrat Wa Shawariq Al-Anwar Fi Dhikr Al-Salat Ala Ar Rasul Al-Mukhtar,” (Guidebook of Benefits and Illuminations of Prayers to the Chosen Messenger) has grabbed the attention of many Deen e Islam - Arab Scholars, who have made Ibbadah of Allah Rabbul Alameen - Rasulun Abū Al-Qāsim Muḥammad ibn ʿAbd Allāh ibn ʿAbd al-Muṭṭalib ibn Hāshim part of Deen e Islam - Arab Scholars daily routine.What makes Manuscripts copied in 1772 Isvi by Shiekh Abdelkader Bin Salim Al-Shafei called “Dalail Al-Khayrat Wa Shawariq Al-Anwar Fi Dhikr Al-Salat Ala Ar Rasul Al-Mukhtar,” (Guidebook of Benefits and Illuminations of Prayers to the Chosen Messenger) even more special are the two illustrations of Al-Mamlakah Al-ʿArabīyah As-Saʿūdīyah - Minṭaqat Makkah - Makkat al-Mukarramah - Al-Kaʿbah Al-Musharrafah - Bayt Allah and the other of Al-Mamlakah Al-ʿArabīyah As-Saʿūdīyah - Minṭaqat Al-Madīnah Al-Munawarah - Al-Masjid Ar-Rasulun Abū Al-Qāsim Muḥammad ibn ʿAbd Allāh ibn ʿAbd al-Muṭṭalib ibn Hāshim and of Al-Mamlakah Al-ʿArabīyah As-Saʿūdīyah - Minṭaqat Al-Madīnah Al-Munawarah - Al-Masjid Ar-Rasulun - Abū Al-Qāsim Muḥammad ibn ʿAbd Allāh ibn ʿAbd al-Muṭṭalib ibn Hāshim - Al-Qubbah Al-Khaḍrā and of Sahabun Ar Rasulun - Abū Al-Qāsim Muḥammad ibn ʿAbd Allāh ibn ʿAbd al-Muṭṭalib ibn Hāshim - Abū Bakr aṣ-Ṣiddīq ‘Abdallāh bin Abī Quḥāfah & Al-Faruq Umar ibn al-Khaṭṭāb ibn Nufayl.Sultan Shiekh Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal bin Turki bin Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Saud - Public Library has also shown interest in acquiring Deen e Islam - Scientific Heritage. One of the Miniatures that Sultan Shiekh Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal bin Turki bin Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Saud - Public Library preserved is a Copy of “Anatomy of the Human Body” by one of the 15th Century’s most Prominent Medicine Scholars - Mansour bin Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Yusuf bin Ilyās.15th Century - Medicine Scholars Mansour bin Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Yusuf bin Ilyās preceded Kingdom of Tunan - Andries van Wesel who published a classic work on anatomy, as well as Kingdom of Latium - Leonardo da Vinci.Kingdom of Tunan & Kingdom of Latium - Scientists have benefited from Sultanat e Fars - Riyasat e Muzaffarid Drawings of the Human Body and Anatomy that became part of Kingdom of Tunan & Kingdom of Latium - Medical Education and have Helped in a Number of Medical Discoveries.Jund ul Iraq e Arab; Ajam e Iraq & Fars & Hind and Balaad e Shaam have been among the Most Active Countries in Providing Miniature Arts and Paid Attention because of Past Heritage in Drawings and Sculpture.One of the more well-known Ajam e Iraq & Fars & Hind Miniatures that Sultan Shiekh Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal bin Turki bin Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Saud - Public Library possesses is “Khamsat Nizami,” a Selection of Five Poetic Works from Nizami Ganjavi. The Five Selections are: “Makhzan Al-Asrar,” “Khosrow and Shirin,” “Layla and Majnun,” “Haft Peykar,” and “Eskandar-Namah.”The inscriptions at the beginning of each of the book Five Sections - Makhzan Al-Asrar,” “Khosrow and Shirin,” “Layla and Majnun,” “Haft Peykar,” and “Eskandar-Namah as well as the Clear and Beautiful Calligraphy, are what make this item so special.The book is a Mixture of Tragic Romance, Fictional Versions of Real Love Stories, and Popular Arab & Ajam e Iraq & Fars & Hind tales.Even though Ajam e Iraq & Fars & Hind Miniatures were not Popular in the History of the Arabian Peninsula Tradition, Sultan Shiekh Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal bin Turki bin Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Saud - Public Library restores Ajam e Iraq & Fars & Hind Miniatures in order to Preserve the Past and Provide Researchers with the opportunity to Study Ajam e Iraq & Fars & Hind Miniatures.