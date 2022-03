Can you source this quote please? My reading of Salahuddin Ayubbi has shown that he was a patient man willing to make deals with his enemies until the time was perfectly right to engage in war. He did not declare war on the crusaders till he had cemented his rule over all of Egypt, Syria and most of the rest of the Levant surrounding the Crusaders on all sides but the sea.



He also had no problem signing peace deals which allowed the continued existence of the Crusaders in the Levant, albeit in a limited geographic area, as the defeats at Arsuf and Jaffa had taken a toll on his army.