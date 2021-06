On another note you can actully tell how prestigious they were by peoples reaction and the carawans the whole place turned into party especially in the last 2 minutes of the video... The Ottomans were carrying alot of glory of mane of 600+ years of expansion and governance.. The amount of respect and admiration they were enjoying was unbelievable to see.. Can't believe we haven't had a caliphate for almost a century now... It is about time the return of the caliphate