Sultan Baybars - From Slave to Saviour of Islam

The big lesson with Qutuz, Baibars and the Mamluks is not just that they were heroes, but that they committed to doing what was Islamically right, at any cost. They didn't defeat the Mongols, but just an advance force of the larger Mongol Army. Yet, when given the chance to surrender, they didn't; they knew that any victory would be pyrrhic at best, yet because it was an Islamic obligation to stand up to the Mongols, they did so. For reasons all beyond them, it was at this moment the Mongols started to fracture and, in turn, they couldn't avenge Ain Jalut.



It's an important lesson for us, especially from a political standpoint. Many times, we too devolve into deciding what to do based on harm and benefit, and that too based on our limited understanding of the wider situation. In turn, we compromise on what is right and, inevitably, pay for it down the line.