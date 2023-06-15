What's new

Sultan Baybars - From Slave to Saviour of Islam

The Kings and Generals animated historical documentary series on medieval history continues with a biographic video on Baybars, who became the sultan of Egypt as the Mamluk sultan. In this biography we will talk about his modest beginnings as a slave, his rise within the Mamluks, his early military career, and how he became the sultan and fought both the Crusaders and the Mongols, becoming a savior of Islam in this period.
 
The big lesson with Qutuz, Baibars and the Mamluks is not just that they were heroes, but that they committed to doing what was Islamically right, at any cost. They didn't defeat the Mongols, but just an advance force of the larger Mongol Army. Yet, when given the chance to surrender, they didn't; they knew that any victory would be pyrrhic at best, yet because it was an Islamic obligation to stand up to the Mongols, they did so. For reasons all beyond them, it was at this moment the Mongols started to fracture and, in turn, they couldn't avenge Ain Jalut.

It's an important lesson for us, especially from a political standpoint. Many times, we too devolve into deciding what to do based on harm and benefit, and that too based on our limited understanding of the wider situation. In turn, we compromise on what is right and, inevitably, pay for it down the line.
 

