Suleman Sharif: Business, Money Laundering, Politics, Economy, and Elections
Suleman Shehbaz Sharif is a Pakistani businessman, and the son of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Be part of our community by joining our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thoug...
00:00 Introduction
00:49 Education
02:20 Politics in the early 90s
04:41 Our society
06:12 War on terror
07:17 Family business
16:40 Free market mechanism
23:34 Wealth creation in Pakistan
28:14 Money laundering case
39:26 Allegations
44:00 Appartments & assets
47:27 PMLN
51:38 Political stability & crisis
01:00:41 Current economy & decisions
01:05:43 Reducing the massive government
01:09:58 Dynastic politics
01:18:57 Voters
01:27:09 Future of PMLN
01:28:41 PMLN Vs. PTI
01:30:45 Elections
01:31:16 CM candidates
01:32:35 Role of establishment
01:40:52 Pakistan 27 years from now
@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @Indus Pakistan @Norwegian @LeGenD @mingle @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @SQ8 @Goenitz @SecularNationalist @farok84 @Blacklight @Meengla @Dalit @ARMalik @Sainthood 101 @Zibago @Jango @untitled @Reichsmarschall @Bleek @Dual Wielder @Smoke @RescueRanger @Trango Towers @Asimzranger @FuturePAF @Imad.Khan @forcetrip @baqai @blain2 @khail007 @N.Siddiqui @kingQamaR @Wergeland @PakAlp @Khan2727 @VCheng @Bleek @Sifar zero @Maula Jatt @PakSarZameen47 @Abid123