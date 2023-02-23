What's new

Suleman Sharif: Business, Money Laundering, Politics, Economy, and Elections

Suleman Shehbaz Sharif is a Pakistani businessman, and the son of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Be part of our community by joining our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thoug...

00:00 Introduction
00:49 Education
02:20 Politics in the early 90s
04:41 Our society
06:12 War on terror
07:17 Family business
16:40 Free market mechanism
23:34 Wealth creation in Pakistan
28:14 Money laundering case
39:26 Allegations
44:00 Appartments & assets
47:27 PMLN
51:38 Political stability & crisis
01:00:41 Current economy & decisions
01:05:43 Reducing the massive government
01:09:58 Dynastic politics
01:18:57 Voters
01:27:09 Future of PMLN
01:28:41 PMLN Vs. PTI
01:30:45 Elections
01:31:16 CM candidates
01:32:35 Role of establishment
01:40:52 Pakistan 27 years from now
I am glad that Muzamil is challenging so many of his retarded takes. I am currently at 00:12:15. Suleman's only good takes so far are the privatization of state-owned businesses, making the market as free as possible, more business-friendly policies and shrinking the government's size. The rest of the sh*t that's coming out of his mouth is absolute rubbish.
 
_NOBODY_ said:
I am glad that Muzamil is challenging so many of his retarded takes. I am currently at 00:12:15. Suleman's only good takes so far are the privatization of state-owned businesses, making the market as free as possible, more business-friendly policies and shrinking the government's size. The rest of the sh*t that's coming out of his mouth is absolute rubbish.
This one is gonna take a while to watch, and be difficult every minute. :D
 
Goenitz said:
I am glad that SS agreed for the interview.
This is a clear sign indicating that the traditional media is losing power. If those old folks running our traditional medias don't adapt then they will be wiped out in the future by people Muzamil or at the very least lose significant influence and market share.
 
_NOBODY_ said:
This is a clear sign indicating that the traditional media is losing power. If those old folks running our traditional medias don't adapt then they will be wiped out in the future by people Muzamil or at the very least lose significant influence and market share.
I think Muzammil sai d so.. when he was giving interview to the girl. These types of things have middle, upper-middle and elites, etc viewership. Plus, some English part which attracts an international audience or at least clips for IG, Twitter, TikTok, etc.
 
Goenitz said:
I think Muzammil sai d so.. when he was giving interview to the girl. These types of things have middle, upper-middle and elites, etc viewership. Plus, some English part which attracts an international audience or at least clips for IG, Twitter, TikTok, etc.
Even educated people from the less developed parts of the country regularly watch Muzamil's podcast according to his analytics. This year Muzamil is going international, he will be doing a lot of podcasts in Dubai and most of them will be in English. May Allah grant him immense success for providing us with such valuable content. By the way, that girl is his wife.
 
Why Muzammil Hasan is destroying the reputation of the TBT and himself by inviting and interviewing a crook, money launderer, and an earlier absconder, an accused.

Maybe it's a paid content, failed to add the disclaimer.


www.thenews.com.pk

PM Shahbaz's son declared proclaimed offender in money laundering case

Lahore Special Court on Friday declared Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son, Suleman Shehbaz, a proclaimed offender, along with another suspect in a Rs16 billion money laundering case.The...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 

