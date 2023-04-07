Sulaymaniyah airport has been temporarily closed to flights

There is information that a vehicle belonging to US proxies was targeted by UCAV in the airport area.

At the same time, it was also reported that the entrance and exit to Sulaymaniyah hospital was closed.

Kubad Talabani called it an attack and issued a statement condemning the perpetrators.

Sources in the PKK/YPG terrorist organization report that the vehicle was also carrying terrorist leader Ferhat Abdi Şahin, code-named Mazlum Abdi.Long night in Suleymaniye.For three days, leaders of the US proxies have been meeting with US officials, diplomats and soldiers from coalition forces in the city of Sulaymaniyah. The incident took place after the meeting ended.