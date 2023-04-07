What's new

Sulaymaniyah airport has been temporarily closed to flights

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
6,893
27
17,416
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
  • There is information that a vehicle belonging to US proxies was targeted by UCAV in the airport area.
  • At the same time, it was also reported that the entrance and exit to Sulaymaniyah hospital was closed.
  • Kubad Talabani called it an attack and issued a statement condemning the perpetrators.

Sources in the PKK/YPG terrorist organization report that the vehicle was also carrying terrorist leader Ferhat Abdi Şahin, code-named Mazlum Abdi.

Long night in Suleymaniye.

For three days, leaders of the US proxies have been meeting with US officials, diplomats and soldiers from coalition forces in the city of Sulaymaniyah. The incident took place after the meeting ended.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Mirzali Khan
Israel strikes Damascus Airport
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
116
Views
5K
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
TruthSeeker
Iran Crisis Updates
2
Replies
25
Views
2K
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
Bleek
TTP has threatened KP government, wants to establish its rule in KP
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
148
Views
4K
Erieye
Erieye
Maula Jatt
No country has used terrorism better than India: Hina Rabbani Khar
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
105
Views
5K
Bleek
Bleek
beijingwalker
From execs to factory products, Tesla's China unit is gaining prominence
Replies
6
Views
327
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom