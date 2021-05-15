What's new

Sulaiman al-Tajir, the Persian merchant who traveled to both India & China

Suriya

These are accounts of Sulaiman al-Tajir, the Persian merchant who traveled to both India & China in the year 850 AD.

Source: https://www.amazon.in/Mohammedan-Travellers-Translated-Illustrations-Inquiries/dp/1140729454



Sulaiman al-Tajir, the Persian merchant who traveled to both India & China sometime in the year 850 CE made some interesting observations on both countries. He starts by saying India is twice the size of China, but not as densely populated.
1621085882274.png
He says the chinese had no religious science of their own. Each of their philosophies was borrowed from India. The chinese held Indians as their teachers. (2)

1621086035880.png


On differences between how houses were built. Chinese mostly used wood. Indians built houses made of stones, plaster & bricks. (3)

1621086069283.png


Regarding personal hygiene. Indians paid high importance to bathing everyday, sometimes several times in a day & also oral hygiene. Indians wouldn't eat without cleaning mouth. Also the Chinese were NOT known to clean up after doing the (4)

1621086112254.png


On dietary & praying habits. 1) Rice was the staple diet of both countries.
2) Sulaiman found chinese praying style closer to his own religion
3) Indians grew long facial hair. (5)

1621086165019.png


Note: All these were recorded when India was being ruled by 3 great empires. Pratihara, Pala & Rashtrakuta.
 

Maira La

Maira La

Can you clarify what region he means by "India"? Clearly it's translated to 'India' and I think maybe original text had something like Sindh or Hind?
So which region would that be? Pakistan? Rajasthan? Uttar Pradesh?
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Less population and more kings.

I think everyone wants that "India" back.

Where does this Persian think India ends and China begin or Persia ends and India or China begin?
 
