Sukmawati Sukarnoputri, daughter of former Indonesia president, converts to Hinduism from Islam

In the world's most populous Muslim nation, Indonesia's founding father and first president, Sukarno's daughter on Tuesday converted into Hinduism from Islam.Sukmawati Sukarnoputri, 69, converted into Hinduism in a ritual called 'Sudhi Wadani' as the ceremony happened at the Sukarno Centre Heritage Area in Bali's Buleleng Regency.The main religion followed in Bali is Hinduism, however, it is different from the Hindu religion practised in India. Sukmawati's grandmother Ida Ayu Nyoman Rai Srimben, who is Balinese, played a major role in influencing the 69-year-old's decision to convert to Hinduism.Sukmawati's lawyer, while informing about Sukmawati’s decision, said that the 69-year-old has extensive knowledge of all rituals of Hindu theology as well as doctrines.A friend of Sukmawati's, who told the South China Morning Post that her relatives gave their blessings for the conversion, said that process was a “demonstration of courage”. The friend said that the conversion demonstrates a shining example of the Sukarno family’s “religious tolerance”.The 69-year-old had been interested in the Hindu religion for the last 20 years and has read the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, the two great Indian epics, the friend said.Sukmawati's parents played a major role in the independence of Indonesia from the Dutch and Sukarno, her father, became the first president of the nation after Indonesia was declared independent in 1945. He served for 22 years and was deposed in 1967.In 2018, the 69-year-old had called herself a “proud Muslim” after she was accused of blasphemy for reciting a poem at a fashion event that purportedly insulted the hijab and call to prayer.