Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway among Rs289bn projects approved by ECNEC

July 16, 2020



The ECNEC meeting, which was chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, discussed and gave go-ahead to the construction of 306km-long Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway at a cost of Rs165.679 billion, construction of 47.55km Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) at a cost of Rs 77.907 billion, construction of 146km Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar Section of M-8 Project, and land acquisition for Swat Motorway Phase-II at a cost of Rs20 billion.

The Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway, to be completed on Build Operate Transfer (BOT) basis, envisages construction of 306km-long, 6-lane wide, access-controlled motorway.

The motorway is proposed to be a high-speed toll road facility for efficient and safe transportation, which will start from Hyderabad (end of Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway M-9) and terminate at Naro Canal (Start of Sukkur-Multan Motorway M-5). The project alignment passes through Jamshoro, Tando Adam, Hala, Shahdadpur, Nawabshah, Moro, Dadu, Naushahro Feroze, Mehrabpur, Rasoolpur, Larkana, Khairpur and Sukkur.



The Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) project consists of two components involving the construction of Peshawar-Torkham Motorway and link road connecting motorway to Badabher (N-55) intersecting N-5 between Chamkani and Jhagra (55km) in length. The project envisages construction of 47.55 km long, 4-lane wide, dual carriageway high-speed access-controlled Motorway from Peshawar to Torkham.

Peshawar Torkham Motorway is part of the Peshawar-Jalalabad-Kabul Motorway Project.

The scope of work also includes the construction of bridges, interchanges, flyover, subways, underpasses, box culverts, cattle creep, road furniture, drainage works, and retaining walls along with allied facilities

Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar Section of M-8 Project envisages construction of 146km-long road from Hoshab to Awaran.



The Swat Motorway Phase-II project envisages acquisition of 10,000 kanals of land for construction of a 4-lane motorway, 79.69km in length, from Chakdara to Fatehpur as

Phase-II – extension of the Swat Motorway.