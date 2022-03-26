What's new

Sukhoi upgrade gains urgency amid worries over Russian spares

Nov 2, 2015
Officials in the defence establishment have raised concerns about the ability of Russian companies to provide a steady supply of parts and spares for the fighter fleet, given stringent sanctions that have been imposed following the Ukraine offensive.
The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has increased the urgency over an upgrade of India's frontline fighter fleet that depends heavily on Russian supplies, with officials urging that locally made systems need to be integrated into the Sukhoi 30 MKI combat aircraft at the earliest.


The aircraft, which form a bulk of India's fighter fleet and were first inducted over two decades ago, have been waiting for an upgrade to the Super Sukhoi standard that will include major Indian-made components including radar, full-glass cockpit and flight-control computers.

Officials in the defence establishment have raised concerns about the ability of Russian companies to provide a steady supply of parts and spares for the fighter fleet, given stringent sanctions that have been imposed following the Ukraine offensive.
They said that enough spares are available for the coming months due to contingency planning but in the longer run, Russian suppliers are likely to face hurdles in meeting commitments as several components are procured from the west. Spares and supplies from Russia for the Indian fighter fleet amount to almost ₹6,000 crore annually.
Dependent on External Suppliers
Sources involved in the project told ET that a key challenge in coming months would be the supply of Russian-origin electronics.
In terms of raw materials and components required for the engines, the Russian industry is self-sufficient but there is a problem when it comes to avionics as they have dependencies on external suppliers," said one of the persons.
More than 44 systems in the fighter jets - the Indian Air Force (IAF) has a Sukhoi 30 fleet strength of 272 - are to be replaced in a deep overhaul that will involve the Defence Research and Development Organisation, Bharat Electronics Ltd and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. Discussions on such an upgrade have been on for almost a decade but the final plan is yet to be approved, with some blaming bureaucratic hurdles.

Experts agree that this is urgently needed to maintain India's combat edge. "As the largest fighter fleet of the IAF, and now approaching two decades in service, there's no question that the Su-30MKI is due for an upgrade. The global standards of military and aerospace technology have changed massively since the turn of the century, as has India's own domestic capability," said the Observer Research Foundation's Angad Singh. One major upgrade will involve replacing the legacy radar in the fleet with an Indian-made Uttam Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) system that is expected to significantly enhance the combat capability of the jets. Dependence on Russian suppliers for the engines is expected to continue.

M

maithil

May 21, 2010
India will do this upgrade on its own. There is no other option now. In the end only noteworthy import will be engine, which HAL manufactures . Every other equipment will be replaced with Indian/ Israeli ones.
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
maithil said:
India will do this upgrade on its own. There is no other option now. In the end only noteworthy import will be engine, which HAL manufactures . Every other equipment will be replaced with Indian/ Israeli ones.
Russian fighters will be replaced by US & French fighters.

There will be no upgrade.
 
Khanivore

Khanivore

Jan 2, 2010
The Su-30MKI and MiG-29/21 fleet and any Russian-sourced assets are now most likely at risk. The West and her allies will not appreciate the continued Russia-India alliance. Time will tell but it's not looking good for India.
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
Khanivore said:
The Su-30MKI and MiG-29/21 fleet and any Russian-sourced assets are now most likely at risk. The West and her allies will not appreciate the continued Russia-India alliance. Time will tell but it's not looking good for India.
The whole of Indian Navy is also grounded as they run on Ukrainian Gar Turbines.

This is the best time for Pakistan to attack India.
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

Mar 3, 2019
Engines will be the biggest issue going forward for IAF SU-30's, IMO. Their not reliable and have to be overhauled/repaired in Russia.
 
M

maithil

May 21, 2010
CrazyZ said:
Engines will be the biggest issue going forward for IAF SU-30's, IMO. Their not reliable and have to be overhauled/repaired in Russia.
No.. they are overhauled in Kanpur. Issue will be procurement of Titanium alloy for manufacturing. HAL has plenty experience in maintaining these.
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

Mar 3, 2019
maithil said:
No.. they are overhauled in Kanpur. Issue will be procurement of Titanium alloy for manufacturing. HAL has plenty experience in maintaining these.
I doubt they can be overhauled without Russian help. This has been a Russian strategy since CW times to keep clients supple. India will have to limit operations of SU-30 and ground some for use as spares.
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

May 4, 2019
CrazyZ said:
I doubt they can be overhauled without Russian help. This has been a Russian strategy since CW times to keep clients supple.
No, it is doing by kanpur unit from few years now... No issue on that

SuvarnaTeja said:
The whole of Indian Navy is also grounded as they run on Ukrainian Gar Turbines.

This is the best time for Pakistan to attack India.
Best of luck..
 
VkdIndian

VkdIndian

Jan 6, 2021
The Russian conflict may turn out beneficial for Indian defence sector.

As and when this conflict gets over, Russia would be under tremendous financial duress. It might prompt them to offer their stuff at competitive rates compared to pre-conflict ones. This may benefit India.
Just a conjecture at this point. We would know in a short time of an year or so.

CrazyZ said:
I doubt they can be overhauled without Russian help.
India has fairly good capability to overhaul and service Russian engines. Few critical parts may still be required from Russia but majority of the work is done within India for decades now.

 
dbc

dbc

Feb 1, 2009
you'll find plenty of spares with the Ukraine Frarmers association, they may even throw in a few tons of pumpkin to sweeten the deal. I can't believe people still want to buy and maintain Russian garbage.
 
VkdIndian

VkdIndian

Jan 6, 2021
dbc said:
I can't believe people still want to buy and maintain Russian garbage.
Russian equipment is not as reliable and maintainable as the western equipment.
But similar equipment has to be available from the westerners and when available price becomes a factor.

Good example is S400. JF-17 engines is another case in point. Air to Air refuelers with PAF is also due to similar factors. Price was just one issue in all these cases. There were hard.y any alternatives to all these.

Sword of US sanctions may be another thing in play. When would they come up with CAATSA or another version of it, is not known. They can’t be a reliable supplier and this would be a factor for not being completely dependent on them. Pakistan has faced this with F-16s in the past. Their procurement of attack helicopters from Turkey is a recent example.

Russian equipment even if not be at par, doesn’t have the issues associated with US systems.

There are few other countries with good defence tech but it is very limited in array and variety.
India has been able to buy some good stuff from US, France, Germany and Russia. Even Turkey is supplying few ships to IN.
 
dbc

dbc

Feb 1, 2009
VkdIndian said:
Russian equipment is not as reliable and maintainable as the western equipment.
But similar equipment has to be available from the westerners and when available price becomes a factor.

Good example is S400. JF-17 engines is another good example. Air to Air refuelers with PAF is also due to similar factors.

Sword of US sanctions may be another thing in play. When would they come up with CAATSA or another version of it is not known. They can’t be a reliable supplier and this would be a factor for not being completely dependent on them. Pakistan has faced this with F-16s in the past. Their procurement of attack helicopters from Turkey is a recent example.

Russian equipment even if not be at par, doesn’t have the issues associated with US systems.

There are few other countries with good defence tech but it is very limited in array and variety.
India has been able to buy some good stuff from US, France, Germany and Russia. Even Turkey is supplying few ships to IN.
I'll tell you a little secret the S400 isn't as sanction proof as you think it is...
...and Soviet era SAMS are far more potent to western air assets than modern Russian variants.
 

