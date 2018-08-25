/ Register

  • Saturday, August 25, 2018

Sukhoi Super Jet 100 Visiting Islamabad

Discussion in 'Russian Defence Forum' started by muhammadali233, Aug 25, 2018 at 1:33 AM.

  1. Aug 25, 2018 at 1:33 AM #1
    muhammadali233

    muhammadali233 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    929
    Joined:
    Sep 18, 2015
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,166 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    These are birds are visiting various airports in Pak
    Pic credits in pic itself
    40048563_894666840722293_7137316965332287488_n.jpg
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  2. Aug 25, 2018 at 1:48 AM #2
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,190
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +12 / 34,008 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Sweden
    Which airport?
    Provide more details...you can't start a thread with a random pic.
     
  3. Aug 25, 2018 at 1:53 AM #3
    Pluralist

    Pluralist SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,610
    Joined:
    Nov 21, 2015
    Ratings:
    +5 / 3,732 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan

    Looks Isb airport...quite sure, the facade looks like shown in the first pic. by the OP, on the right side of the plane. .


    [​IMG]
     
  4. Aug 25, 2018 at 1:56 AM #4
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,562
    Joined:
    Feb 7, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 11,025 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    A competitor to Boeing and Air Bus. Maybe this is a promo for Sukhoi passenger planes in Pakistan. Maybe not
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 7 (Users: 2, Guests: 5)
  1. Pluralist